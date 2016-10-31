Story highlights White House press secretary Josh Earnest said James Comey is in a 'tough spot'

The FBI director sent a letter to Congress last week about additional emails under review

(CNN) President Barack Obama does not believe FBI Director James Comey is attempting to influence this year's presidential vote, Press Secretary Josh Earnest said Monday.

"The President doesn't believe that he's secretly strategizing to benefit one candidate or one political party," Earnest said. "He's in a tough spot, and he's the one who will be in a position to defend his actions in the face of significant criticism from a variety of legal experts, including individuals who served in senior Department of Justice positions in administrations led by presidents in both parties."

The White House had no role in Comey's decision to inform Congress he was investigating new emails related to Hillary Clinton's private server, Earnest added.

Earnest said he would neither "defend nor criticize" the decision. He's aiming to preserve the integrity of the review into whether additional emails discovered on a laptop belonging to Anthony Weiner are relevant to an investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server while she was secretary of state.

