A very scary White House Halloween, in GIFs

More like Howl-oween, am I right?

(CNN) Boys and girls of every age. Wouldn't you like to see something strange? Come with us and you will see this year's White House Halloween!

To mark their last Halloween in the White House, President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama welcomed local schoolchildren and children of military families to trick or treat. You know that one house in your neighborhood that always gave out full-sized chocolate bars? The White House is the DC equivalent.

This year's treats included cookies, M&Ms, kettle corn and fruit bars (Michelle Obama had to get something healthy in there, right?) Much more traditional than the years they offered dried fruit.

The Obamas kicked off the festivities by showing their best "Thriller" moves.

