Sources: ISIS threat against Americans in Turkey

(CNN) The State Department announcement over the weekend that it was ordering civilian families of US personnel at the Istanbul consulate to leave Turkey was prompted by a credible ISIS-related threat against Americans in the country, two senior department officials said.

The officials said that while the Turks had stepped up their law-enforcement efforts, the US was still concerned and wanted to reduce the exposure of Americans.

One official said the threat was "credible, yet general enough" to take the rare precaution of ordering families to leave.

"We weren't satisfied that a particular threat stream had been disrupted," the other official said, adding that the threat was coming from "Daesh (the Arabic acronym for ISIS) or fellow travelers on that extremist end."

The warning goes beyond the one issued last week that urged Americans to avoid traveling to southeast Turkey, especially urban centers near the Turkish-Syrian border, because of recent terrorist attacks.

