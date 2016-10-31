Trump said in 2005 that he voted for George W. Bush. In 2009, he claimed he never did

Story highlights "I just thought that guy was a dimwit," Trump said of Bush in 2009 on Imus.

"I voted for Bush because I think he's got certain things that are excellent," Trump said in 2005.

(CNN) In a 2009 radio interview with Don Imus uncovered by CNN's KFile, Donald Trump claimed he did not vote for President George W. Bush. Four years earlier, in an interview on Fox News following the 2004 presidential election, Trump said the exact opposite: that he did vote Bush despite his opposition to the Iraq War.

As recently as January of this year, Trump said he voted for Bush in both the 2000 and 2004 presidential elections.

Speaking with Imus in February 2009, Trump said, "You know how I feel about Bush, and I think you got to feel that way, also."

"I never voted for him," responded Imus. "I never voted for him, Donald."

"You're good, then. I didn't either, by the way," Trump said, "You're good. I just thought that guy was a dimwit. You looked at it, and he just didn't look like he was all there."

