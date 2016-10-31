Washington (CNN) Pentagon officials said Monday that the campaign to reclaim Mosul was proceeding as planned and that so far anti-ISIS forces in Iraq are succeeding in their fight against the terror group.

The military's upbeat assessment puts Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in an awkward position. His repeated criticism of the handling of the operation means its success could cast shadows on his argument to be the next commander in chief, while his decision to take on the Pentagon once again highlights the sacred cows he has been willing to slay during his unconventional campaign.

For weeks, Trump has lambasted the coalition effort to re-capture the city of Mosul from ISIS, calling the undertaking a "total disaster" and saying the US and its allies were "bogged-down" there even as defense officials say they are encouraged by the progress being made.

The attack on Mosul is turning out to be a total disaster. We gave them months of notice. U.S. is looking so dumb. VOTE TRUMP and WIN AGAIN!

"The campaign is on track and moving forward according to plan," Pentagon Press Secretary Peter Cook told reporters Monday.

"There's no question that counter-ISIL forces continue to have the momentum in this fight," he added, using the government's preferred acronym for the terror organization, also known as Daesh.

Yet Trump repeated his critique of the operation on Monday.

"Did we give Mosul enough advanced notice?" he asked rhetorically during a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan. "Whatever happened to the element of surprise?"

Trump's view contrasts with the assessment of military officials, who have laid out the reasons why they are discussing some -- though not all -- elements of the Mosul operation.

And, so far, they can point for back-up to developments on the ground to take back Iraq's second-largest city and key holdout for ISIS.

Defense Secretary Ash Carter "continues to be encouraged by what he is seeing," Cook said, describing the campaign as proceeding on schedule.

Iraqi forces run for cover after a mortar shell struck near the village of Bazwaya, on the eastern edges of Mosul, Iraq, on Monday, October 31. An Iraqi-led offensive is underway to reclaim Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city and the last major stronghold for ISIS in the country. An Iraqi soldier receives treatment after being injured during clashes with ISIS fighters near Bazwaya on October 31. Iraq is leading a coalition that also includes Kurdish and American troops. Iraqi soldiers carry an injured comrade near Bazwaya on October 31. An Iraqi soldier navigates through a shattered windshield as coalition forces advance on Bazwaya on October 31. Archbishop Yohanna Petros Mouche, center, performs Mass in the liberated town of Qaraqosh on Sunday, October 30. Children play in a camp for internally displaced people near Kirkuk, Iraq, on October 30. More than 600 families from Tel Afar, a town west of Mosul, have been living in the camp since ISIS took control of the area in 2014. Shiite fighters launch missiles against ISIS in the village of Salmani, south of Mosul, on October 30. Shiite fighters advance toward Salmani on October 30. Displaced families are seen on the road near Qayyara, south of Mosul, on Saturday, October 29. Displaced families flee from the conflict on October 29. U.S. military personnel take cover in a bunker after a mortar alarm was sounded at a coalition air base in Qayyara on Friday, October 28. An Iraqi forces member stands on top a military vehicle near the village of Sin al-Dhuban, south of Mosul, on Thursday, October 27. Iraqi forces advance toward Sin al-Dhuban on October 27. Women and children grieve over the grave of a family member at a Qayyara cemetery damaged by ISIS on October 27. Iraqis who fled Mosul reunite with relatives at a refugee camp in the Khazir area on Wednesday, October 26. A family walks near billowing smoke from burning oil wells and sulfur fires that were set by ISIS fighters on October 26. An Iraqi federal police vehicle clears a checkpoint in Qayyara on October 26. Residents of Qayyara wait for distribution of food and water rations on October 26. Local water sources have been contaminated by the burning oil and sulfur. A woman wears a mask to alleviate her difficulty breathing due to the contaminated air in Qayyara on October 26. A suspected ISIS member sits handcuffed outside his home during an operation by Iraq's counterterrorism forces in Tob Zawa, Iraq, on Tuesday, October 25. Iraqi forces patrol the Kirkuk area for members of ISIS on October 25. The terror group has launched surprise attacks in other parts of Iraq, including Kirkuk, to distract coalition forces from the Mosul campaign and to tie up their resources elsewhere. Iraq's counterterrorism forces advance toward ISIS positions in Tob Zawa on October 25. Soldiers give first aid to an injured boy in Tob Zawa on October 25. Children dance and play inside the Baharka camp outside Irbil, Iraq, on October 25. Iraqi families walk at a camp for displaced people near Qayyara on Monday, October 24. Families displaced by the Mosul operation wait for food near Qayyara on October 24. Displaced families gather near Qayyara on October 24. The displaced receive food near Qayyara on October 24. Kurdish Peshmerga forces take positions as they start to move toward the Imam Reza and Tizxirab villages of the Bashiqa district on Sunday, October 23. Iraqi forces distribute fruit to children in the village of al-Khuwayn, south of Mosul, after recapturing it from ISIS on October 23. Iraqi forces talk with a family in al-Khuwayn on October 23. Kurdish security forces detain a suspected member of ISIS in the eastern suburbs of Kirkuk on Saturday, October 22. Spent bullet cartridges litter the street around the Jihad Hotel on October 22, where ISIS militants battled Iraqi security forces in Kirkuk the previous day. An Iraqi forces member helps a man push a car as they arrive at a refugee camp in Qayyara on October 22. Iraqi special forces hold a cross found in the Christian town of Bartella on October 22. Iraqi forces recaptured Bartella but still faced some resistance in the area. An Iraqi boy who lost an eye in fighting between government forces and ISIS poses for a photograph in the Debaga refugee camp on October 22. Iraqi forces hold a position on the front line, near the village of Tall al-Tibah, on Friday, October 21. Gen. Abdel Ghani al-Asadi, who leads Iraq's counterterrorism forces, sits in Bartella on October 21 after the town was reclaimed. A Kurdish Peshmerga soldier mans a post on the outskirts of Mosul on Thursday, October 20. The coalition is advancing closer to Mosul, an ISIS stronghold since 2014. Peshmerga fighters look over a village during an assault near Bashiqa on October 20. A coalition fighter covers his ears before another fires artillery on ISIS positions in Nawaran on October 20. Coalition fighters hold a position near Bashiqa on October 20. Peshmerga forces are seen during an attack on ISIS targets in the village of Naveran. A flag flies as Peshmerga fighters prepare to fire a rocket near Bashiqa on October 20. A Peshmerga fighter takes aim near Naveran on October 20. Iraqi soldiers travel along a road near Qayyara as clouds of black smoke rise in the sky on Wednesday, October 19. Iraqi special forces advance toward Mosul on Wednesday. Displaced people flee their homes on October 19. Iraqi forces fire a howitzer toward the village of Tall al-Tibah on October 19. Iraqi soldiers raise their weapons in celebration on the outskirts of Qayyara on October 19. A man stands in front of a fire from oil that had earlier been set ablaze by members of ISIS in the Qayyara area on October 19. Iraqi soldiers look on as smoke rises from the Qayyara area. A street is covered with smoke from the Qayyara fire. Iraqi forces head toward the front lines near Qayyara on Tuesday, October 18. Iraqi forces in Bajwaniyah on October 18. People flee their homes amid the fighting on October 18. Smoke rises from an ISIS position after a coalition airstrike in Mosul on October 18. Civilians herd sheep from a village near Mosul on October 18. The smoke came from oil wells ISIS set on fire to limit the visibility of coalition pilots. Kurdish Peshmerga forces are on the front line in Nineveh, Iraq, on October 18. A Peshmerga fighter peers up from an underground tunnel in the liberated town of Badana on October 18. ISIS fighters have built tunnels below residential streets to escape from airstrikes. Armored vehicles driven by Peshmerga forces move along the Hazir front on October 18. Kurdish security forces take up a position near ISIS-controlled villages on Monday, October 17. Peshmerga forces attack ISIS militants with howitzers from Zardak mountain on October 17. Smoke rises from a suicide car bomb attack carried out by ISIS in the village of Bedene on October 17. A Kurdish Peshmerga convoy drives towards the Khazer front line, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) east of Mosul on October 17. Members of the Iraqi coalition gather around a fire at Zardak mountain ahead of the offensive. Peshmerga forces deploy in the dark near the village of Wardak early on October 17. A Sunni Iraqi police officer prays at the Qayyara airbase on October 16.

Cook's view was also echoed by the US special presidential envoy for the counter-ISIS coalition,Amb. Brett McGurk, while speaking Friday in Rome.

While McGurk acknowledged that the campaign for Mosul "will be a long-term effort," he said that "every single objective has been met and we continue to move forward."

On the same day, the military spokesman for the anti-ISIS coalition, US Air Force Col. John Dorrian, went even further.

"They were able to get to those places faster than they anticipated that they would," he said of local forces. "So, the Iraqis continue to be successful in the engagements against Daesh."

Because Trump has made a concentrated effort to slam the conduct of the Mosul operation, its success could undermine his claim of superior judgment as commander in chief in the final days before the November 8 election.

Non-incumbent candidates for political office always have to walk a fine line while military operations are ongoing. Typically, this involves commending the troops on fighting on the ground while simultaneously blasting the politicians in charge.

But Trump has shown a readiness to deviate from this political playbook, as he has repeatedly done for others throughout the 2016 campaign.

In contrast, then-Sen. Barack Obama made sure to praise the military even as he was highly critical of the 2007 "surge" in Iraq during the run-up to his own campaign for the presidency.

Obama called George W. Bush's decision to deploy thousands of more troops as part of a counterinsurgency strategy aimed at reducing violence a "course that will not succeed" during an interview that year with PBS's Charlie Rose.

Despite slamming the Bush administration, Obama still offered praise for the US troops on the ground, saying they had "performed brilliantly" and calling Gen. David Petraeus, the surge's architect, an able and competent leader.

Trump's recent statements on Mosul don't include these qualifiers of praising the US military officers in charge or the US troops on the ground, though Trump has offered general praise for US troops in other situations.

"Donald Trump is testing lots of what we thought we knew about American politics, including that no one gets elected running against the troops," said Kori Schake, a former senior Bush official, who has endorsed Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016.

Schake, who was one of the 50 Republican national security officials that penned an open-letter slamming Trump earlier this year, argued that the Republican nominee's comments on Mosul were undercutting morale.

"The particular way he's done it is bad for morale of American forces as well as the allies bearing the brunt of the fight," she told CNN.

Clinton has been quick to knock Trump for his criticism of the Mosul campaign.

Following his tweet labelling the assault "a disaster," Clinton told a rally in New Hampshire last week, "He's basically declaring defeat before the battle has even started. He's proving to the world what it means to have an unqualified commander-in-chief. It's not only wrong, it's dangerous."

The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

Chief among Trump's criticisms has been the absence of secrecy from the fight, though most analysts believe that given its size and scope, total secrecy and surprise in an operation like Mosul would be impossible.

Pentagon officials have also noted that because the Iraqis were leading the operation, the timeline and discussion of the assault was determined by the government in Baghdad.

Military officials also pointed out that many aspects of the final attack were indeed kept under wraps.

The former dean of the Army War College, retired Army Col. Jeff McCausland, told The New York Times that the candidate's assessment was off the mark.

"What this shows is Trump doesn't know a damn thing about military strategy," he said.

Trump fired back Wednesday when asked about McCausland's remarks on ABC.

"You can tell your military expert that I'll sit down and I'll teach him a couple of things," he said.