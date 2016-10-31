Trump showered the Clintons, Nancy Pelosi, and Democrats with praise in Imus interviews

Story highlights "If I were Hillary, and she really is a terrific woman, if I were Hillary, I wouldn't want any part of you," Trump told Imus in 2006.

Trump on Bill Clinton in 2014: "I play golf with him and I like him. I mean, what's not to like?"

(CNN) In several appearances on Don Imus's radio program reviewed by CNN's KFile, Donald Trump praised Hillary Clinton as a "really terrific woman," said Nancy Pelosi was going to do "terrific" as speaker of the House, and offered kind words for Bill Clinton, Charlie Rangel, and the Democratic Party.

Trump has said throughout his 2016 campaign that his prior praise and financial contributions to Democrats were part of his obligation as a businessman to get along with both sides of the aisle. "I was a businessman and it was my obligation to get along with everybody, including the Clintons, including Democrats and liberals and Republicans and conservatives," Trump said on Fox News in January.

But his effusive past praise for Clinton has repeatedly popped up during the election season. In a 2008 interview with NY1 unearthed by CNN's KFile earlier this month, Trump said of Clinton, "I think she is going to go down at a minimum as a great senator. I think she is a great wife to a president. And I think Bill Clinton was a great president."

CNN's KFILE obtained several episodes of "Imus in the Morning" from the 2000s by requesting them from a fan who archived old episodes. A January 2007 episode was available for download through the Web Archive.

On Hillary Clinton:

