Kellyanne Conway: Dems are 'cursing the sky' over FBI investigation

By Josiah Ryan, CNN

Updated 10:16 PM ET, Mon October 31, 2016

kellyanne conway trump fbi clinton email sotu sot_00001813

    Conway: 'I never besmirched the reputation' of Comey

(CNN)Donald Trump's campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway, said Monday the Clinton campaign was "cursing the sky" to no avail as the FBI moves forward with its investigation into newly discovered emails on the laptop of former Congressman Anthony Weiner.

The FBI discovered the emails on a device seized from Weiner, top Clinton aide Huma Abedin's estranged husband, who is being investigated for allegedly exchanging sexually explicit messages with an underage girl.
Conway told CNN's Anderson Cooper on "AC360" that Democrats should not blame FBI director James Comey for their predicament, rather the selfishness of Clinton and Weiner.
    "When Hillary Clinton cannot blame the Trump campaign, cannot blame the RNC, cannot blame the vast right-wing conspiracy they are really at sea," she said. "(T)hey're cursing the sky and it's not working."
    Comey propelled himself into the 2016 election on Friday when he sent a letter to Congress announcing a renewed probe into emails tied to Clinton. The move has drawn scorn from Democrats, but also Republican former Justice Department officials, who argue Comey has violated protocol.
    The Clinton campaign declined an invitation to appear on "AC360" Monday night.