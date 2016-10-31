(CNN) Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen is publicly calling for FBI Director James Comey to resign in light of the FBI effort to review emails discovered on former Rep. Anthony Weiner's laptop to see if they are related to the bureau's investigation of Clinton's private email server.

"The FBI has to be held to a high standard, and it is. We give the FBI director a 10-year term so they are immune from politics and can do their job," the Tennessee Democrat told CNN's John Berman and Kate Bolduan Monday.

"There is no reason to believe there is anything in there that shows that Secretary Clinton had any intent to violate the law which is the basis upon why he did not recommend or to bring an indictment this past summer, and there is no reason that's changed."

The Tennessee Congressman told the Commercial Appeal newspaper of Comey, "he should resign his position effective immediately."

