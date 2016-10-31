Supreme Court rejects Ohio Democrats' challenge to absentee election procedures

Washington (CNN) The Supreme Court Monday denied an emergency request from the Ohio Democratic Party to put on hold provisions of two election laws concerning absentee and provisional ballots in the battleground state.

The Democrats, joined by the Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless, objected to parts of the laws that require absentee and provisional ballots be rejected -- unless the voters have "perfectly" filled in five fields of information on the forms accompanying the ballots.

A federal appeals court largely upheld the two laws, and the Democrats had asked the Supreme Court to partially stay that ruling, pending appeal. In a one-sentence order the Supreme Court declined to do so.

In court papers, lawyers for the Democrats argued that the so called "perfect form" requirements were in effect for two general elections while the litigation was pending and "those elections demonstrated the requirements' pernicious effect, disenfranchising thousands of eligible voters, including for errors as trivial as writing a name legibly in cursive instead of Roman letters, omitting a zip code from an otherwise accurate address, writing the current date rather than a birthdate."

They asked for a stay which they argued would allow Ohio's county elections boards to determine voters' eligibility and identity without every field on the accompanying form from being completed with technical perfection.

