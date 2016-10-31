Obama: Clinton's ambition might be questioned if she's president

Story highlights "When women are ambitious, why?" Obama said, saying people might question her ambition

Obama also talked about the importance of millennials voting in this election

Washington (CNN) President Barack Obama said Hillary Clinton's ambition might be questioned if she becomes president, during a Halloween-themed interview aired Monday.

"If and when Hillary is president, what do you think will be the female equivalent of 'you weren't born in this country?'" Samantha Bee, host of "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" on TBS (a subsidiary of Time Warner, which also owns CNN), asked Obama.

"That's an interesting question," Obama said, later adding, "I think the equivalent will be, 'She's tired, she's moody, she's being emotional.'"

"There's just something about her?" Bee asked.

