Obama: Clinton's ambition might be questioned if she's president

Story highlights
- "When women are ambitious, why?" Obama said, saying people might question her ambition
- Obama also talked about the importance of millennials voting in this election
Washington (CNN)President Barack Obama said Hillary Clinton's ambition might be questioned if she becomes president, during a Halloween-themed interview aired Monday.
"If and when Hillary is president, what do you think will be the female equivalent of 'you weren't born in this country?'" Samantha Bee, host of "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" on TBS (a subsidiary of Time Warner, which also owns CNN), asked Obama.
"That's an interesting question," Obama said, later adding, "I think the equivalent will be, 'She's tired, she's moody, she's being emotional.'"
"There's just something about her?" Bee asked.
"There's something about her. When men are ambitious, it's just taken for granted. Well of course they should be ambitious," he said. "When women are ambitious, why? That theme, I think, will continue throughout her presidency and it's contributed to this notion that somehow, she is hiding something."
"What a nasty woman," Bee responded, referencing what Republican nominee Donald Trump said during the final presidential debate while Clinton was speaking.
Obama discussed the importance of young people voting, noting it was the first time his daughter, Malia, voted in an election.
"The pride that she took, I think, in casting her ballot, is a pride that I think a lot of young people feel, but, you got to talk to them about the things that they care about," he said.
The President also complied with Bee who asked him to share a "spooky story" about what happens if people don't vote.
"Donald Trump could be president," Obama said.