Michael Moore doesn't like Trump's chances in Michigan

Washington (CNN) Provocative filmmaker Michael Moore is not a fan of Donald Trump, and criticized him on Monday for thinking that he could win his state of Michigan.

Moore, who earlier this month revealed his new documentary "Michael Moore in TrumpLand," told CNN's Jake Tapper that he understands why the Republican nominee thinks he might be popular in his state, but doesn't think he could win.

"But there's a lot of people where I live in Michigan ... people that used to be part of the middle class, they're angry. And they see him as a chance to be the human Molotov cocktail that they'd like to throw into the system to blow it up," Moore told CNN's Jake Tapper on "The Lead." "And he's getting a lot of votes from that."

"You live in Michigan ... you think he could even win Michigan?" Tapper asked Moore.

"Clearly he thinks he does because he's there today," Moore said. "You know, watching the pundits on cable news, everybody's like, 'Why's he in Michigan?' I don't trust these polls, especially in the upper Midwest, in the Rust Belt. I think people tell the pollsters one thing and they're thinking another."