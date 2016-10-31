Michael Moore doesn't like Trump's chances in Michigan

Story highlights
- "Clearly he thinks he does because he's there today," Moore said about Trump winning Michigan
- "I don't trust these polls, especially in the upper Midwest, in the Rust Belt," Moore adds
Washington (CNN)Provocative filmmaker Michael Moore is not a fan of Donald Trump, and criticized him on Monday for thinking that he could win his state of Michigan.
Moore, who earlier this month revealed his new documentary "Michael Moore in TrumpLand," told CNN's Jake Tapper that he understands why the Republican nominee thinks he might be popular in his state, but doesn't think he could win.
"But there's a lot of people where I live in Michigan ... people that used to be part of the middle class, they're angry. And they see him as a chance to be the human Molotov cocktail that they'd like to throw into the system to blow it up," Moore told CNN's Jake Tapper on "The Lead." "And he's getting a lot of votes from that."
"You live in Michigan ... you think he could even win Michigan?" Tapper asked Moore.
"Clearly he thinks he does because he's there today," Moore said. "You know, watching the pundits on cable news, everybody's like, 'Why's he in Michigan?' I don't trust these polls, especially in the upper Midwest, in the Rust Belt. I think people tell the pollsters one thing and they're thinking another."
A EPIC-MRA poll for Detroit Free Press/WXYZ poll released in early October found Clinton up 11 points over Trump, 43% to 32% among likely Michigan voters. Libertarian nominee Gary Johnson had 10% support and Green Party nominee Jill Stein received 3%. The poll also found that 12% had yet to make up their mind.
Moore wasn't always a Clinton supporter. In 2008, Moore said he was "morally prohibited" from voting for Clinton because of her past support for the Iraq War. And during the Democratic primary, he endorsed Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
But in May, Moore said that he would "absolutely" back Clinton if she were the nominee.
"This individual (Hillary Clinton), I've got to believe in the Oval Office, is going to do a lot good for people, a lot good for women, a lot good for kids," Moore said. "And we're going to have our first women president in 240 years. So this is a great historic moment that we should be excited and proud about."