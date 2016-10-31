Trump's campaign manager: 'Michigan is up for grabs'

Story highlights "We like what we hear on the ground there," she says

"It's a state that just does not like Hillary Clinton," she adds

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump's campaign manager Kellyanne Conway said on Monday that the campaign is aiming to turn some blue states, specifically Michigan, toward the Republican nominee because they're "up for grabs."

"Michigan is up for grabs," she told CNN's Anderson Cooper on "AC360." "We like what we hear on the ground there ... We like the trend lines there and in states like New Mexico, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania has certainly always been on our list. Colorado, these states that have been blue for a while, these states that President (Barack) Obama carried twice."

She continued: "It's also a state where Bernie Sanders cleaned Hillary Clinton's clock, like Iowa, it's a state that just does not like Hillary Clinton."

EPIC-MRA poll for Detroit Free Press/WXYZ poll released in early October found Clinton up 11 points over Trump, 43% to 32% among likely Michigan voters. Libertarian nominee Gary Johnson had 10% support and Green Party nominee Jill Stein received 3%. The poll also found that 12% had yet to make up their mind.

Read More