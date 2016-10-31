Kasich votes McCain instead of Trump

Story highlights Kasich wrote in McCain's name at the top of the ticket

Trump has lashed out at Kasich for declining to endorse him

Washington (CNN) Ohio Gov. John Kasich voted Monday for 2008 Republican nominee John McCain instead of for 2016 Republican nominee Donald Trump.

Kasich wrote in McCain's name at the top of the ticket, Kasich spokesman Chris Schrimpf said, on his absentee ballot.

Kasich ran against Trump for the Republican nomination, and has been a prominent holdout ever since dropping out of the race in May. He has long promised not to support Trump in November, but he had not previously said who he planned to support instead.

The popular Ohio governor has spent the fall campaigning for down-ballot Republican candidates, and Schrimpf said he had given the maximum contributions to a handful of Senate candidate. He added that Kasich voted the straight Republican ticket, excluding Trump.

