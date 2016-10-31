Story highlights Walsh took issue with the timing of Comey's letter to Congress

Washington (CNN) As criticism mounts against FBI Director James Comey from Democrats, an unlikely ally and outspoken Donald Trump supporter has joined the chorus.

Former Rep. Joe Walsh accused Comey of trying to "mess with" the election in a series of tweets Sunday night after Comey delivered a letter to Congress on Friday -- 11 days ahead of the presidential election -- announcing that the FBI had discovered additional emails that might be relevant to the bureau's investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server.

Walsh, who raised eyebrows last week after he tweeted , "If Trump loses, I'm grabbing my musket," took issue with the timing of the FBI director's letter, calling it "wrong" and "really unfair" to Hillary Clinton.

Look, I think Comey should have said prosecute her back in July.



But what he just did 11 days b4 the election is wrong & unfair to Hillary. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) October 31, 2016

"U may hate me, but I'll always say what I believe," Walsh tweeted. "I want Trump to win, but what Comey just did to Hillary Is wrong & really unfair to her."

