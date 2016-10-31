Story highlights The top Clinton super PAC is producing an ad asking women how Donald Trump makes them feel

This comes after Trump made several lewd comments about women

(CNN) Priorities USA, Hillary Clinton's top-dollar super PAC, will begin airing an ad that it hopes will compel women to ask themselves how Donald Trump make them feel.

Set to Carole King's "Natural Woman" -- and sung by King's daughter Louise Goffin -- the super PAC has produced an ad that features shots of both unknown and famous women, including Eleanor Roosevelt, Rosa Parks, Sally Ride and Clinton, over the song.

The ad, though, takes a turn near the end and closes with some of Trump's more offensive words about women set on top of King's song.

As Goffin sings "You make feel," Trump is heard saying "She ate like a pig," and "Does she have a fat a--? Absolutely."

After series of Trump comments, the song drops off and the words, "How does he make you feel? Tell him. Vote."

