Story highlights
- The top Clinton super PAC is producing an ad asking women how Donald Trump makes them feel
- This comes after Trump made several lewd comments about women
(CNN)Priorities USA, Hillary Clinton's top-dollar super PAC, will begin airing an ad that it hopes will compel women to ask themselves how Donald Trump make them feel.
Set to Carole King's "Natural Woman" -- and sung by King's daughter Louise Goffin -- the super PAC has produced an ad that features shots of both unknown and famous women, including Eleanor Roosevelt, Rosa Parks, Sally Ride and Clinton, over the song.
The ad, though, takes a turn near the end and closes with some of Trump's more offensive words about women set on top of King's song.
As Goffin sings "You make feel," Trump is heard saying "She ate like a pig," and "Does she have a fat a--? Absolutely."
After series of Trump comments, the song drops off and the words, "How does he make you feel? Tell him. Vote."
The ad ends with audio from the 2005 "Access Hollywood" video of Trump casually talking about sexual assault and trying to "move on" host Nancy O'Dell.
"I moved on her like a b----" Trump is heard saying as the spot closes.
CNN has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment on the ad and has not yet received a response.
The ad is an attempt by the super PAC to boost turnout among women, a demographic key to Clinton's success on November 8. A CNN poll released earlier this month found Clinton with a 13 percentage point lead among all women.
The same poll found that 60% of registered voters felt that Trump's treatment of women, which have been front and center throughout the 2016 race, was "an important indicator of his ability to serve as president." Thirty six percent said it was not.
According to Justin Barasky, the group's spokesman, King and Goffin gave the group permission to use the song. King has appeared at events with Clinton throughout 2016, including fundraisers for her campaign.
The ad will run until Election Day in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Florida, Iowa, Nevada and Georgia, Barasky said.