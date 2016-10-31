Story highlights Hillary Clinton made her most aggressive responsive yet following James Comey's announcement

The FBI director said his agency had found emails that may be relevant to Clinton's private server use

Kent, Ohio (CNN) Hillary Clinton was defiant Monday about the FBI's examination of a new batch of emails that might be related to her use of a private email server while she was secretary of state, saying at a campaign rally, "There is no case here."

"I am sure a lot of you may be asking what this new email story is about and why in the world the FBI would decide to jump into an election with no evidence of any wrong doing with just days to go," Clinton said. "That is a good question."

The Democratic Party's presidential nominee added she felt confident that the FBI would reach the "same conclusion" as before: "There is no case here."

As she has in the past, Clinton also said it was a "mistake" for her to use a private server during her tenure at the State Department.

The comments at Kent State University marked Clinton's most aggressive remarks yet since FBI Director James Comey told congressional leaders Friday that the bureau has uncovered new emails that might be pertinent to Clinton's use of a private email server while she was secretary of state.

Read More