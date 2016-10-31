Political Prediction Market: Clinton's chances for the White House dip

Story highlights Hillary Clinton's chances were at 93% last week

She's now at 78% odds for the White House

Washington (CNN) Hillary Clinton's chances for the White House dipped from 95% to 78% Monday, according to CNN's Political Prediction Market.

Clinton, who is still in the lead to win the presidency, had her odds at 95% on October 20, but on October 26 dipped to 90% and then continued to decline daily until Monday, when it reached 78%.

Meanwhile, Republican nominee Donald Trump's odds for the White were 5% on October 20 and slowly climbed to 23% where he's at now.

CNN's Political Prediction Market is an online game administered by the company Pivit, which functions like an online market and allows Internet users to predict the outcome of the 2016 election. It is not to be confused with polls from real voters.

