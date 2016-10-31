Breaking News

Political Prediction Market: Clinton's chances for the White House dip

By Daniella Diaz, CNN

Updated 7:10 PM ET, Mon October 31, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

New CNN poll: Clinton still ahead of Trump nationally
New CNN poll: Clinton still ahead of Trump nationally

    JUST WATCHED

    New CNN poll: Clinton still ahead of Trump nationally

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

New CNN poll: Clinton still ahead of Trump nationally 02:14

Story highlights

  • Hillary Clinton's chances were at 93% last week
  • She's now at 78% odds for the White House

Washington (CNN)Hillary Clinton's chances for the White House dipped from 95% to 78% Monday, according to CNN's Political Prediction Market.

Clinton, who is still in the lead to win the presidency, had her odds at 95% on October 20, but on October 26 dipped to 90% and then continued to decline daily until Monday, when it reached 78%.
    Meanwhile, Republican nominee Donald Trump's odds for the White were 5% on October 20 and slowly climbed to 23% where he's at now.
    Libertarian nominee Gary Johnson: Clinton presidency 'may well end up in impeachment'
    CNN's Political Prediction Market is an online game administered by the company Pivit, which functions like an online market and allows Internet users to predict the outcome of the 2016 election. It is not to be confused with polls from real voters.
    Read More
    Clinton is facing backlash after FBI Director James Comey sent a letter to lawmakers on Friday that the FBI is investigating a new batch of Clinton emails. The tranche was found when the FBI seized a device as part of a separate investigation of former Rep. Anthony Weiner for allegedly sexting with an underage girl. Weiner is the estranged husband of Clinton's top aide Huma Abedin.
    Clinton's campaign is calling on Comey to immediately release more information about the emails.
    The ultimate prediction marketplace for the races and issues that matter most.
    It's unclear at this point if this will affect Clinton's chances for the presidency, but CNN's Poll of Polls shows Clinton maintaining a narrow lead over Trump, 47% to 42%