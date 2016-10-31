Political Prediction Market: Clinton's chances for the White House dip

Story highlights
- Hillary Clinton's chances were at 93% last week
- She's now at 78% odds for the White House
Washington (CNN)Hillary Clinton's chances for the White House dipped from 95% to 78% Monday, according to CNN's Political Prediction Market.
Clinton, who is still in the lead to win the presidency, had her odds at 95% on October 20, but on October 26 dipped to 90% and then continued to decline daily until Monday, when it reached 78%.
Meanwhile, Republican nominee Donald Trump's odds for the White were 5% on October 20 and slowly climbed to 23% where he's at now.
CNN's Political Prediction Market is an online game administered by the company Pivit, which functions like an online market and allows Internet users to predict the outcome of the 2016 election. It is not to be confused with polls from real voters.
Clinton is facing backlash after FBI Director James Comey sent a letter to lawmakers on Friday that the FBI is investigating a new batch of Clinton emails. The tranche was found when the FBI seized a device as part of a separate investigation of former Rep. Anthony Weiner for allegedly sexting with an underage girl. Weiner is the estranged husband of Clinton's top aide Huma Abedin.
Clinton's campaign is calling on Comey to immediately release more information about the emails.
It's unclear at this point if this will affect Clinton's chances for the presidency, but CNN's Poll of Polls shows Clinton maintaining a narrow lead over Trump, 47% to 42%