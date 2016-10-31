Trick or tweet with politicians this Halloween

Story highlights
- Monday is Halloween
- Politicians use Twitter to get in on the fun
(CNN)Politics can be pretty scary at times, and this year a lot of politicians have decided to mark Halloween on Twitter.
With only eight days until Election Day, many members of Congress were out in full force participating in local Halloween festivities with their constituents.
Some tweets were more treat than trick.
Rep. Charlie Rangel showed us how to live our best lives by getting into the Halloween spirit himself.
Rep. Mike Quigley of Illinois met a fairy!
Rep. Tim Murphy of Pennsylvania met the most patriotic reveler.
Sen. Pat Toomey showed that his chamber can bring the patriotic youngsters, too.
Rep. Jason Smith provided our daily dose of adorable youngsters.
Rep. Blake Farenthold shared a picture that he probably threatens to show all of his daughters' boyfriends.
Rep. Brad Ashford posted this GIF. Only nine days until the rest of America is doing the same happy dance as that pumpkin.
In an effort to outdo her fellow Nebraskan, Sen. Deb Fischer posted a picture of a cow dressed as a witch. Peak Nebraska.
Some accounts played right into our fears.
The Ways and Means Committee put a lot of effort into its Halloween post, turning to classic Halloween movies to make the case for a repeal of the "death tax."
House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers truly takes the cake (candy?) in this category, posting a zombie-themed video about government programs that are "continuing to live on" after expiration dates.
Rep. Bradley Byrne of Alabama decided to conjure up some fear of the rise in Obamacare premiums coming next year.
Contrary to what Rep. Will Hurd says, there is never time for candy corn. It is terrifying.
And of course, former member of Congress, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton brought back the Daisy ad.