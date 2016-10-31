Trick or tweet with politicians this Halloween

Story highlights Monday is Halloween

(CNN) Politics can be pretty scary at times, and this year a lot of politicians have decided to mark Halloween on Twitter.

With only eight days until Election Day, many members of Congress were out in full force participating in local Halloween festivities with their constituents.

Some tweets were more treat than trick.

Don't be too old nor serious to have fun in life! #HappyHalloween pic.twitter.com/kJD62EkSKn — Charles Rangel (@cbrangel) October 31, 2016

Rep. Charlie Rangel showed us how to live our best lives by getting into the Halloween spirit himself.

Stopped by #ForestGlen Annual #Halloween Party today for some local food & family fun w/ #IL05 community pic.twitter.com/yZsoQtHzfo — Mike Quigley (@RepMikeQuigley) October 29, 2016

Rep. Mike Quigley of Illinois met a fairy!