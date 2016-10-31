US sends message to adversaries with nuclear sub visit, drills

Story highlights Ballistic missile submarine make first visit to US Pacific territory since late 1980s

Japanese, South Korean allies expected to visit ship in show of solidarity amid Asia tensions

(CNN) The US military is sending a double-barreled message this week to potential adversaries in the Pacific.

A US Navy submarine carrying nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles is visiting Guam for the first time since the late 1980s and US and Japanese troops will practice amphibious landings on Pacific islands.

The submarine USS Pennsylvania (SSBN 735) is making what the Navy formally calls a "scheduled port visit" to the US territory in the Pacific, according to a Navy press statement.

The ballistic-missile submarine USS Pennsylvania (SSBN 735) returns home to Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor following a patrol.

But a US defense official says that both Japanese and South Korean delegations are in Guam at this time and will be offered rare tours of the submarine.

The visit comes as military tensions are high both with North Korea over its nuclear program, and China, over its moves in the South China Sea.

