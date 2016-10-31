US nuclear missile sub sends message with Guam visit

Story highlights Ballistic missile submarine make first visit to US Pacific territory since late 1980s

Japanese, South Korean allies expected to visit ship in show of solidarity amid Asia tensions

(CNN) A US Navy submarine carrying nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles is visiting the Pacific island of Guam for the first time since the late 1980s.

The USS Pennsylvania (SSBN 735) is making what the Navy formally calls a "scheduled port visit" to the US territory in the Pacific, according to a Navy press statement.

But a US defense official says that both Japanese and South Korean delegations are in Guam at this time and will be offered rare tours of the submarine. The visit comes as military tensions are high both with North Korea over its nuclear program, and China, over its moves in the South China Sea.

The Navy is making the public statement about the Pennsylvania in part to show its presence to allies and adversaries in the region.

"This specific visit to Guam reflects the United States' commitment to its allies in the Indo-Asia-Pacific, and complements the many exercises, training, operations, and other military cooperation activities conducted between the U.S. and its partner nations," the Navy said in its statement.

Read More