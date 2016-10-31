Story highlights Former Attorney General Eric Holder called James Comey honorable but said made a mistake

Holder disagreed with the FBI Director's letter to Congress on emails tied to Hillary Clinton's server

(CNN) Former Attorney General Eric Holder is criticizing FBI Director James Comey's decision to reveal the recent discovery of emails potentially related to the bureau's earlier investigation of Hillary Clinton's private server.

He said Comey's letter to Congress announcing a review of the new emails was "a stunning breach" of law enforcement protocol and one that carried "potentially severe implications" during a presidential campaign.

"I served with Jim Comey, and I know him well. This is a very difficult piece for me to write. He is a man of integrity and honor. I respect him. But good men make mistakes. In this instance, he has committed a serious error with potentially severe implications," Holder wrote.

"It is incumbent upon him -- or the leadership of the department -- to dispel the uncertainty he has created before Election Day. It is up to the director to correct his mistake — not for the sake of a political candidate or campaign but in order to protect our system of justice and best serve the American people."

Attorney General Eric Holder (L) and FBI Director James Comey (R) leave after a major law enforcement action announcement at the Justice Department June 30, 2014 in Washington.

