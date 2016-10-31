Story highlights Experts say it would be difficult to alter the outcome of national elections

DHS has urged states to take advantage of its resources

Washington (CNN) All but eight states have now asked the Department of Homeland Security for assistance shoring up their election systems against cyberthreats, according to a senior DHS official.

That number has been steadily trending upward. Earlier this month, 33 states and 11 county or local election agencies had requested the help offered by DHS. As of Monday, that number stands at 46.

As rhetoric has swirled that next week's election could be "rigged," and as the US government has publicly accused the Russian government of meddling in the election by hacking Democratic political groups, concerns about attempted cyberattacks on election infrastructure have increased.

While experts assure Americans it would be extremely difficult to alter or affect the outcome of national elections, DHS has also offered to help states and local governments test and prepare their systems to be sure.

Read More