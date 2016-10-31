Trump transition team fundraises with Christie email

Story highlights The email from Christie was not sent from the Trump campaign

Candidates are allowed by law to raise private money for their transition efforts

Washington (CNN) The team planning a potential Donald Trump administration is raising money with emails to voters -- an unusual tactic for a group that has largely relied on big donors and Washington insiders for financing to date.

An email solicitation went out Sunday evening from New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie asking voters to give money to the non-profit organization that has been set up to fund Trump's transition effort -- the operation that prepares for a candidate to take over the White House.

The email, apparently sent to Christie's fundraising list, was not sent from the Trump campaign, but rather Trump For America, Inc., the 501(c)4 vehicle set up to fund the transition, which Christie chairs.

"He's going to SHOCK the establishment types and political pundits, just like he has done at every stage of this race for the White House!" the solicitation said. "Mr. Trump is ready to fight for you in Washington and get big things done to Make America Great Again. In a matter of just days he will be our President-Elect . . . and all attention will turn to the work we're doing at the Trump Transition."

Candidates are allowed by law to raise private money for their transition efforts. Donations are capped at $5,000 for the cycle and may come from individuals or corporations and groups. All donors must be disclosed.

Read More