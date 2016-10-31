Reality Check: Donald Trump says 650 million immigrants may move to US

Story highlights "But she wants open borders," he said during a speech

(CNN) It was one of those statements that just seems impossible -- because it is.

Last Sunday at a campaign rally in Greeley, Colorado, Donald Trump made an extraordinary claim regarding Hillary Clinton.

"But she wants open borders," he said. "She wants open borders. We could have 600 million people pour into our country. Think of it. Once you have open borders like that, you don't have a country anymore."

We initially thought that he simply tripped over his tongue. But, then he said it again, only this time upping the ante. "She wants to let people just pour in," he said at a rally in Albuquerque. "You could have 650 million people pour in and we do nothing about it. Think of it. That's what could happen. You triple the size of our country in one week."

Trump was probably riffing off a WikiLeaks dump that purported to contain remarks Clinton made in 2013 in a paid speech to a Brazilian bank.

