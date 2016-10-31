Story highlights "Thank you, Huma. Good job, Huma," Trump said

Abedin's estranged husband is Anthony Weiner

Grand Rapids, Michigan (CNN) Donald Trump thanked Monday the top Hillary Clinton aide whose husband is at the heart of an FBI's investigation that led to the discovery of new emails potentially related to Clinton's use of a private email server while she was secretary of state.

"Thank you, Huma. Good job, Huma," Trump said, referring to Huma Abedin, a top Clinton aide. "Thank you, Anthony Weiner."

The FBI discovered the emails on a device seized from Abedin's estranged husband Anthony Weiner, who is being investigated for allegedly exchanging sexually explicit messages with an underage girl.

Trump said emails -- the contents of which are unknown -- will be "absolutely devastating" to Clinton. The FBI is still working to determine if any of them are pertinent to the investigation into Clinton's private email server.

Trump also thanked Weiner during a rally Sunday in Las Vegas, saying "we never thought we were going to say thank you to Anthony Weiner," whom Trump has long derided as a "sleaze" and a "perv."

