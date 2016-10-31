Trump: Clinton would be 'terrible example' for his youngest son

Story highlights
Warren, Michigan (CNN)Donald Trump argued Monday that Democratic rival Hillary Clinton is a "terrible example" for children, including his 10-year-old son Barron, as he lambasted her for getting a tip on a question asked in a town hall during the Democratic primary.
"I have a son named Barron, and I want to tell you, she is a terrible example for my son and for the children in this country," Trump said Monday.
Trump knocked Clinton for allegedly receiving a question in advance for a Democratic primary town hall forum. Hacked emails released by WikiLeaks revealed that Donna Brazile, who is now the Democratic National Committee's interim chair, sent one or more of the town hall questions to the Clinton campaign in advance.
Trump's role model attack picks up on one of Clinton's core arguments against his own candidacy, that he would be a bad example for American children and a poor representative for the United States abroad.
One of the Clinton campaign's most famous ads of the cycle is titled "Role Models," which features children watching some of Trump's most controversial moments, from blaring obscenities, to glorifying violence against protesters in the "old days" and appearing to mock a disabled reporter.
Trump has frequently seized on Clinton's attacks against him and aimed them back at the former secretary of state.
While Trump is frequently joined on the campaign trail by his older children -- the three eldest of which play key roles in his campaign -- the Republican nominee's youngest son is largely kept outside of the spotlight.
The Republican nominee also warned that the FBI's review of new emails potentially linked to the investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server could result in a "protracted criminal investigation" and "the trial of a sitting president," should Clinton be elected.
The FBI has not officially reopened its investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server as secretary of state and the Justice Department cleared Clinton of criminal wrongdoing this summer following a yearlong investigation by the FBI.
"If Hillary is elected, she would be under protracted criminal investigation, likely followed by the trial of a sitting president," Trump said. "Hey, this is just what we need. This is just what we need."
"She's going to have bigger problems than bringing your jobs back," he added later.