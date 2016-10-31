Trump: Clinton would be 'terrible example' for his youngest son

Story highlights Donald Trump slammed Hillary Clinton as a poor role model for children

Warren, Michigan (CNN) Donald Trump argued Monday that Democratic rival Hillary Clinton is a "terrible example" for children, including his 10-year-old son Barron, as he lambasted her for getting a tip on a question asked in a town hall during the Democratic primary.

"I have a son named Barron, and I want to tell you, she is a terrible example for my son and for the children in this country," Trump said Monday.

Trump knocked Clinton for allegedly receiving a question in advance for a Democratic primary town hall forum. Hacked emails released by WikiLeaks revealed that Donna Brazile, who is now the Democratic National Committee's interim chair, sent one or more of the town hall questions to the Clinton campaign in advance.

Trump's role model attack picks up on one of Clinton's core arguments against his own candidacy, that he would be a bad example for American children and a poor representative for the United States abroad.

One of the Clinton campaign's most famous ads of the cycle is titled "Role Models," which features children watching some of Trump's most controversial moments, from blaring obscenities, to glorifying violence against protesters in the "old days" and appearing to mock a disabled reporter.

