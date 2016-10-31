Trump campaign condemns anti-McMullin robocall

Story highlights The Trump campaign rebuked the call

"Don't vote for Evan McMullin. Vote for Donald Trump," the call says

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump's campaign on Monday quickly condemned a white nationalist supporter who is pushing a small automated call in Utah slandering a third-party threat in the state, Evan McMullin.

A California man named William Johnson has placed a robocall in the state identifying himself as a "farmer and a white nationalist" and alleging that McMullin "has two mommies." McMullin grew up with both a father and a mother, but his parents have since divorced and his mother is now in a lesbian relationship.

Johnson also alleges -- without evidence -- that McMullin is gay because he is currently single.

"Don't vote for Evan McMullin. Vote for Donald Trump. He will respect all women and be a president we can all be proud of," the call concludes.

The Trump campaign quickly rebuked Johnson.

