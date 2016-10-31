Story highlights Hillary Clinton hopes to cast Donald Trump as too reckless to be trusted with a nuclear arsenal

Her campaign enlisted the help of an actress featured in an iconic ad more than 50 years ago

White Plains, New York (CNN) Hillary Clinton's campaign has turned to the young girl featured in the iconic 1964 "Daisy" ad in order to question Donald Trump's ability to handle nuclear weapons.

A new ad out Monday -- which features Monique Luiz, the same actress who at age three played "Daisy" in the ad for Lyndon B. Johnson's campaign -- is part of the campaign's closing argument against the Republican Party's presidential nominee. The campaign hopes to cast Trump as too reckless and unhinged to be trusted with the country's nuclear arsenal.

"This was me in 1964," Luiz says as video from the iconic ad, which features a young girl with flowers while a countdown to a nuclear warhead launch echoes in the background, plays. "The fear of nuclear war that we had as children, I never thought our children would ever have to deal with that again. And to see that coming forward in this election is really scary."

Johnson's ad only aired once nationally, but the tough charge in the spot -- that a Goldwater presidency would lead to nuclear war -- led to nationwide news coverage.

Arizona Sen. Barry Goldwater had listed the use of small nuclear weapons as a way to destroy key infrastructure used by communist guerrillas in Vietnam. While he tried to back away from those comments, Democrats seized on them as a way to cast Goldwater as unhinged.

