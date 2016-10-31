Story highlights Investigators are expected to spend more time doing other investigative work looking for classified material

The emails were part of a laptop seized from Anthony Weiner

Washington (CNN) FBI officials are unlikely to finish their review of new emails potentially related to its investigation into Hillary Clinton's private server before the November 8 election.

The initial work of cataloging top Clinton aide Huma Abedin's emails found on her estranged husband Anthony Weiner's laptop could be done in the next few days, US law enforcement officials told CNN.

But the investigators are expected to spend more time doing other work, including likely working with other federal agencies to determine what -- if any -- classified materials are in the emails. This makes it unlikely there will be a resolution prior to the election.

The investigators are using software comparable to a specialized search engine at FBI facilities in Quantico, Virginia, to try to isolate emails on Weiner's computer that could be pertinent to the Clinton email-server investigation, the law enforcement officials said. Some of that work was done earlier this month when agents conducting the Weiner investigation stumbled on the Abedin emails.

After that work is done, investigators will examine the emails they believe are relevant to the Clinton investigation to see if they contain classified information and, if so, whether the individuals who sent or received the emails knew the information was classified.

Read More