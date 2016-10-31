Want to change your vote? Some states say no problem

Story highlights State officials in at least 7 states confirmed voters can change their ballots

The issue is getting notice because the record number of early voters this year

(CNN) In some states, you really can vote twice ... or even three times ... and it's legal.

But it will only count once.

While the process is little known and rarely used, some states do allow voters to change their early or absentee ballots with no questions asked.

The issue has received new attention because of the expected record number of early votes that will be cast in the 2016 presidential election. Some estimates are that up to 40% of voters will have cast their ballots before the polls open Tuesday, November 8.

In most of the states, voters who have already cast ballots need to show up to the polls on Election Day, have their prior vote nullified, and revote in-person to have their new vote -- and only the new vote -- counted.

