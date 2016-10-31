NYT correspondent: There's a way forward for Garland

Story highlights Carl Hulse is the New York Times' chief Washington correspondent

Chicago (CNN) If Democrats take control of the Senate this election, then Merrick Garland's Supreme Court confirmation may hinge on a two-week period in January after the new Congress convenes but before the next president is sworn in, says veteran New York Times correspondent Carl Hulse.

"I don't think [Garland] gets approved in the lame duck," Hulse, the chief Washington correspondent of The New York Times, told David Axelrod on "The Axe Files" podcast, produced by the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN. "Mitch McConnell has made it extremely clear that he is not going to have his fingerprints on confirmation of a third Barack Obama appointment to the Supreme Court," Hulse said.

While the prospects are challenging, if Democrats were to win a majority in the Senate, then they could try to push through Garland's nomination when the new Congress convenes on January 3 -- if the White House renominates him, as many suspect.

"It's possible," Hulse said of the January confirmation, while allowing that "it would be kind of tricky" given Senate rules and procedures that would need to be successfully navigated. But, Hulse continued, "I don't think it's inconceivable, and that way the Republicans wouldn't be pushing him through."

