Weld: Comey, FBI 'off the reservation'

Story highlights Libertarian VP hopeful Bill Weld was head of the Justice Department's criminal justice division

Weld also blasted Donald Trump with a reference to the "Monty Python and the Holy Grail"

Washington (CNN) Libertarian vice presidential nominee William Weld lit into James Comey, saying Monday that his decision to announce a review of new emails was "disgraceful" and that the FBI director and the agency were "off the reservation."

"They're totally off the reservation," Weld told CNN's Alisyn Camerota Monday on "New Day," adding that the US Attorney General may need to get involved to rein in Comey.

Weld was the head of the Justice Department's criminal justice division during the final years of Ronald Reagan's tenure and said throughout the interview that his criticism of Comey's conduct was a professional critique, not political.

Pressed by Camerota on what he meant by "off the reservation," Weld said, "It means there's no way for Mrs. Clinton to know the evidentiary basis for which they made this update to their investigation, and they've said themselves they don't know. It makes it all the more unreasonable to have waded into these waters in the first place."

Weld, who is running with Libertarian nominee Gary Johnson, said that if more information is leaked from the FBI before the newest emails are reviewed that Attorney General Loretta Lynch should step in and "order him to stand down."