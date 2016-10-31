Syrian army: Rebels kill 84 people in 3 days in Aleppo

Story highlights Syrian rebels have stepped up attacks to try to break regime's siege of rebel-held eastern Aleppo

A UN envoy says he's "appalled" by the number of rockets indiscriminately launched by armed opposition

(CNN) The Syrian rebels' assault on regime-held parts of Aleppo keeps getting deadlier, with 84 people killed over the past three days, the Syrian military said Monday.

The latest violence also wounded 280 people in western Aleppo, Syria's General Command of the Armed Forces said.

The military said rebels fired more than 100 mortar and launched 50 rockets. It also accused rebels of using chlorine gas on civilian areas, saying there were 48 cases of breathing difficulties.

Human rights groups that have long decried the regime's indiscriminate attacks say nothing justifies rebel attacks on civilians.

