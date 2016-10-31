Syrian army: Rebels kill 84 people in 3 days in Aleppo

Story highlights Syrian rebels have stepped up attacks to try to break regime's siege of rebel-held eastern Aleppo

A UN envoy says he's "appalled" by the number of rockets indiscriminately launched by armed opposition

(CNN) At least 84 people have been killed over the past three days in government-held parts of Aleppo, the Syrian military said Monday.

The regime also said 280 people were injured in the attacks in western Aleppo, adding that rebels and terrorists are responsible for the carnage.

Syria's General Command of the Armed Forces said rebels fired more than 100 mortars and 50 rockets. It also accused rebels of using chlorine gas on civilian areas, saying there were 48 cases of breathing difficulties.

On Sunday, the UN's Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura said he was "appalled and shocked" by the number of rockets indiscriminately launched by armed opposition groups on civilian suburbs of western Aleppo.

The United Nations said credible reports from sources on the ground indicate scores of civilians in western Aleppo have been killed and hundreds have been wounded due to relentless and indiscriminate attacks from armed opposition groups.