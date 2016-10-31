Story highlights Disagreements between political alliances had left Lebanon without a president since 2014

Michel Aoun, onetime disputed president, was welcomed to palace with 21-gun salute

(CNN) Lebanon's parliament ended the country's 29-month leadership stalemate Monday by electing a Hezbollah-backed former army general and disputed president who once considered Syria a bitter enemy.

Michel Aoun is slated to be sworn in as the country's president Monday, ending a political stalemate that had left the country without a head of state for more than two years.

"The President expressed his thanks to the Prime Minister and all ministers, and requested that the Cabinet [act] as a caretaker until the formation of a new Cabinet," Aoun said in a statement.

A Maronite Christian known as "The General," Aoun is a politically-divisive figure who is affiliated with Hezbollah and other members of the political coalition known as the March 8 Alliance, which ruled Lebanon between mid-2011 and early 2013.

