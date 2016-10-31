Breaking News

Inside ISIS-held Mosul: Secret film shows desolate scene

By Moni Basu, CNN

Updated 4:34 PM ET, Mon October 31, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

inside mosul iraq secret film orig_00004415
inside mosul iraq secret film orig_00004415

    JUST WATCHED

    Rare glimpse inside Mosul

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(16 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Scenes from inside ISIS-held Mosul shot secretly from car
  • Resistance group Mosul Brigades shared video with CNN
  • Mosul resident: 'Survival getting harder by the day'

Irbil, Iraq (CNN)Video shot secretly from a car inside eastern Mosul by a resistance group gives a rare glimpse of Iraq's second largest city in recent days -- a ghost town ahead of what is sure to be a bloody battle with ISIS.

As advancing Iraqi security forces close in on the eastern edges of Mosul, the video shows several desolate streets. Few cars, few people.
    The video begins in areas near the University of Mosul and then shows the blast walls put up in parts of the city and a few black flags of ISIS.
    The city is eerily empty, a calm before the impending storm.
    Iraqi forces run for cover after a mortar shell struck near the village of Bazwaya, on the eastern edges of Mosul, Iraq, on Monday, October 31. An Iraqi-led offensive is underway to reclaim Mosul, Iraq&#39;s second-largest city and the last major stronghold for ISIS in the country.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Iraqi forces run for cover after a mortar shell struck near the village of Bazwaya, on the eastern edges of Mosul, Iraq, on Monday, October 31. An Iraqi-led offensive is underway to reclaim Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city and the last major stronghold for ISIS in the country.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 68
    An Iraqi soldier receives treatment after being injured during clashes with ISIS fighters near Bazwaya on October 31. Iraq is leading a coalition that also includes Kurdish and American troops.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    An Iraqi soldier receives treatment after being injured during clashes with ISIS fighters near Bazwaya on October 31. Iraq is leading a coalition that also includes Kurdish and American troops.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 68
    Iraqi soldiers carry an injured comrade near Bazwaya on October 31.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Iraqi soldiers carry an injured comrade near Bazwaya on October 31.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 68
    An Iraqi soldier navigates through a shattered windshield as coalition forces advance on Bazwaya on October 31.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    An Iraqi soldier navigates through a shattered windshield as coalition forces advance on Bazwaya on October 31.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 68
    Archbishop Yohanna Petros Mouche, center, performs Mass in the liberated town of Qaraqosh on Sunday, October 30.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Archbishop Yohanna Petros Mouche, center, performs Mass in the liberated town of Qaraqosh on Sunday, October 30.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 68
    Children play in a camp for internally displaced people near Kirkuk, Iraq, on October 30. More than 600 families from Tel Afar, a town west of Mosul, have been living in the camp since ISIS took control of the area in 2014.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Children play in a camp for internally displaced people near Kirkuk, Iraq, on October 30. More than 600 families from Tel Afar, a town west of Mosul, have been living in the camp since ISIS took control of the area in 2014.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 68
    Shiite fighters launch missiles against ISIS in the village of Salmani, south of Mosul, on October 30.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Shiite fighters launch missiles against ISIS in the village of Salmani, south of Mosul, on October 30.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 68
    Shiite fighters advance toward Salmani on October 30.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Shiite fighters advance toward Salmani on October 30.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 68
    Displaced families are seen on the road near Qayyara, south of Mosul, on Saturday, October 29.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Displaced families are seen on the road near Qayyara, south of Mosul, on Saturday, October 29.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 68
    Displaced families flee from the conflict on October 29.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Displaced families flee from the conflict on October 29.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 68
    U.S. military personnel take cover in a bunker after a mortar alarm was sounded at a coalition air base in Qayyara on Friday, October 28.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    U.S. military personnel take cover in a bunker after a mortar alarm was sounded at a coalition air base in Qayyara on Friday, October 28.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 68
    An Iraqi forces member stands on top a military vehicle near the village of Sin al-Dhuban, south of Mosul, on Thursday, October 27.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    An Iraqi forces member stands on top a military vehicle near the village of Sin al-Dhuban, south of Mosul, on Thursday, October 27.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 68
    Iraqi forces advance toward Sin al-Dhuban on October 27.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Iraqi forces advance toward Sin al-Dhuban on October 27.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 68
    Women and children grieve over the grave of a family member at a Qayyara cemetery damaged by ISIS on October 27.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Women and children grieve over the grave of a family member at a Qayyara cemetery damaged by ISIS on October 27.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 68
    Iraqis who fled Mosul reunite with relatives at a refugee camp in the Khazir area on Wednesday, October 26.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Iraqis who fled Mosul reunite with relatives at a refugee camp in the Khazir area on Wednesday, October 26.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 68
    A family walks near billowing smoke from burning oil wells and sulfur fires that were set by ISIS fighters on October 26.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    A family walks near billowing smoke from burning oil wells and sulfur fires that were set by ISIS fighters on October 26.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 68
    An Iraqi federal police vehicle clears a checkpoint in Qayyara on October 26.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    An Iraqi federal police vehicle clears a checkpoint in Qayyara on October 26.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 68
    Residents of Qayyara wait for distribution of food and water rations on October 26. Local water sources have been contaminated by the burning oil and sulfur.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Residents of Qayyara wait for distribution of food and water rations on October 26. Local water sources have been contaminated by the burning oil and sulfur.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 68
    A woman wears a mask to alleviate her difficulty breathing due to the contaminated air in Qayyara on October 26.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    A woman wears a mask to alleviate her difficulty breathing due to the contaminated air in Qayyara on October 26.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 68
    A suspected ISIS member sits handcuffed outside his home during an operation by Iraq&#39;s counterterrorism forces in Tob Zawa, Iraq, on Tuesday, October 25.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    A suspected ISIS member sits handcuffed outside his home during an operation by Iraq's counterterrorism forces in Tob Zawa, Iraq, on Tuesday, October 25.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 68
    Iraqi forces patrol the Kirkuk area for members of ISIS on October 25. The terror group has launched surprise attacks in other parts of Iraq, including Kirkuk, to distract coalition forces from the Mosul campaign and to tie up their resources elsewhere.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Iraqi forces patrol the Kirkuk area for members of ISIS on October 25. The terror group has launched surprise attacks in other parts of Iraq, including Kirkuk, to distract coalition forces from the Mosul campaign and to tie up their resources elsewhere.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 68
    Iraq&#39;s counterterrorism forces advance toward ISIS positions in Tob Zawa on October 25.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Iraq's counterterrorism forces advance toward ISIS positions in Tob Zawa on October 25.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 68
    Soldiers give first aid to an injured boy in Tob Zawa on October 25.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Soldiers give first aid to an injured boy in Tob Zawa on October 25.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 68
    Children dance and play inside the Baharka camp outside Irbil, Iraq, on October 25.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Children dance and play inside the Baharka camp outside Irbil, Iraq, on October 25.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 68
    Iraqi families walk at a camp for displaced people near Qayyara on Monday, October 24.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Iraqi families walk at a camp for displaced people near Qayyara on Monday, October 24.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 68
    Families displaced by the Mosul operation wait for food near Qayyara on October 24.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Families displaced by the Mosul operation wait for food near Qayyara on October 24.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 68
    Displaced families gather near Qayyara on October 24.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Displaced families gather near Qayyara on October 24.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 68
    The displaced receive food near Qayyara on October 24.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    The displaced receive food near Qayyara on October 24.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 68
    Kurdish Peshmerga forces take positions as they start to move toward the Imam Reza and Tizxirab villages of the Bashiqa district on Sunday, October 23.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Kurdish Peshmerga forces take positions as they start to move toward the Imam Reza and Tizxirab villages of the Bashiqa district on Sunday, October 23.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 68
    Iraqi forces distribute fruit to children in the village of al-Khuwayn, south of Mosul, after recapturing it from ISIS on October 23.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Iraqi forces distribute fruit to children in the village of al-Khuwayn, south of Mosul, after recapturing it from ISIS on October 23.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 68
    Iraqi forces talk with a family in al-Khuwayn on October 23.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Iraqi forces talk with a family in al-Khuwayn on October 23.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 68
    Kurdish security forces detain a suspected member of ISIS in the eastern suburbs of Kirkuk on Saturday, October 22.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Kurdish security forces detain a suspected member of ISIS in the eastern suburbs of Kirkuk on Saturday, October 22.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 68
    Spent bullet cartridges litter the street around the Jihad Hotel on October 22, where ISIS militants battled Iraqi security forces in Kirkuk the previous day.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Spent bullet cartridges litter the street around the Jihad Hotel on October 22, where ISIS militants battled Iraqi security forces in Kirkuk the previous day.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 68
    An Iraqi forces member helps a man push a car as they arrive at a refugee camp in Qayyara on October 22.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    An Iraqi forces member helps a man push a car as they arrive at a refugee camp in Qayyara on October 22.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 68
    Iraqi special forces hold a cross found in the Christian town of Bartella on October 22. Iraqi forces recaptured Bartella but still faced some resistance in the area.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Iraqi special forces hold a cross found in the Christian town of Bartella on October 22. Iraqi forces recaptured Bartella but still faced some resistance in the area.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 68
    An Iraqi boy who lost an eye in fighting between government forces and ISIS poses for a photograph in the Debaga refugee camp on October 22.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    An Iraqi boy who lost an eye in fighting between government forces and ISIS poses for a photograph in the Debaga refugee camp on October 22.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 68
    Iraqi forces hold a position on the front line, near the village of Tall al-Tibah, on Friday, October 21.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Iraqi forces hold a position on the front line, near the village of Tall al-Tibah, on Friday, October 21.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 68
    Gen. Abdel Ghani al-Asadi, who leads Iraq&#39;s counterterrorism forces, sits in Bartella on October 21 after the town was reclaimed.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Gen. Abdel Ghani al-Asadi, who leads Iraq's counterterrorism forces, sits in Bartella on October 21 after the town was reclaimed.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 68
    A Kurdish Peshmerga soldier mans a post on the outskirts of Mosul on Thursday, October 20. The coalition is advancing closer to Mosul, an ISIS stronghold since 2014.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    A Kurdish Peshmerga soldier mans a post on the outskirts of Mosul on Thursday, October 20. The coalition is advancing closer to Mosul, an ISIS stronghold since 2014.
    Hide Caption
    39 of 68
    Peshmerga fighters look over a village during an assault near Bashiqa on October 20.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Peshmerga fighters look over a village during an assault near Bashiqa on October 20.
    Hide Caption
    40 of 68
    A coalition fighter covers his ears before another fires artillery on ISIS positions in Nawaran on October 20.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    A coalition fighter covers his ears before another fires artillery on ISIS positions in Nawaran on October 20.
    Hide Caption
    41 of 68
    Coalition fighters hold a position near Bashiqa on October 20.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Coalition fighters hold a position near Bashiqa on October 20.
    Hide Caption
    42 of 68
    Peshmerga forces are seen during an attack on ISIS targets in the village of Naveran.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Peshmerga forces are seen during an attack on ISIS targets in the village of Naveran.
    Hide Caption
    43 of 68
    A flag flies as Peshmerga fighters prepare to fire a rocket near Bashiqa on October 20.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    A flag flies as Peshmerga fighters prepare to fire a rocket near Bashiqa on October 20.
    Hide Caption
    44 of 68
    A Peshmerga fighter takes aim near Naveran on October 20.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    A Peshmerga fighter takes aim near Naveran on October 20.
    Hide Caption
    45 of 68
    Iraqi soldiers travel along a road near Qayyara as clouds of black smoke rise in the sky on Wednesday, October 19.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Iraqi soldiers travel along a road near Qayyara as clouds of black smoke rise in the sky on Wednesday, October 19.
    Hide Caption
    46 of 68
    Iraqi special forces advance toward Mosul on Wednesday.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Iraqi special forces advance toward Mosul on Wednesday.
    Hide Caption
    47 of 68
    Displaced people flee their homes on October 19.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Displaced people flee their homes on October 19.
    Hide Caption
    48 of 68
    Iraqi forces fire a howitzer toward the village of Tall al-Tibah on October 19.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Iraqi forces fire a howitzer toward the village of Tall al-Tibah on October 19.
    Hide Caption
    49 of 68
    Iraqi soldiers raise their weapons in celebration on the outskirts of Qayyara on October 19.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Iraqi soldiers raise their weapons in celebration on the outskirts of Qayyara on October 19.
    Hide Caption
    50 of 68
    A man stands in front of a fire from oil that had earlier been set ablaze by members of ISIS in the Qayyara area on October 19.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    A man stands in front of a fire from oil that had earlier been set ablaze by members of ISIS in the Qayyara area on October 19.
    Hide Caption
    51 of 68
    Iraqi soldiers look on as smoke rises from the Qayyara area.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Iraqi soldiers look on as smoke rises from the Qayyara area.
    Hide Caption
    52 of 68
    A street is covered with smoke from the Qayyara fire.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    A street is covered with smoke from the Qayyara fire.
    Hide Caption
    53 of 68
    Iraqi forces head toward the front lines near Qayyara on Tuesday, October 18.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Iraqi forces head toward the front lines near Qayyara on Tuesday, October 18.
    Hide Caption
    54 of 68
    Iraqi forces in Bajwaniyah on October 18.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Iraqi forces in Bajwaniyah on October 18.
    Hide Caption
    55 of 68
    People flee their homes amid the fighting on October 18.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    People flee their homes amid the fighting on October 18.
    Hide Caption
    56 of 68
    Smoke rises from an ISIS position after a coalition airstrike in Mosul on October 18.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Smoke rises from an ISIS position after a coalition airstrike in Mosul on October 18.
    Hide Caption
    57 of 68
    Civilians herd sheep from a village near Mosul on October 18. The smoke came from oil wells ISIS set on fire to limit the visibility of coalition pilots.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Civilians herd sheep from a village near Mosul on October 18. The smoke came from oil wells ISIS set on fire to limit the visibility of coalition pilots.
    Hide Caption
    58 of 68
    Kurdish Peshmerga forces are on the front line in Nineveh, Iraq, on October 18.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Kurdish Peshmerga forces are on the front line in Nineveh, Iraq, on October 18.
    Hide Caption
    59 of 68
    A Peshmerga fighter peers up from an underground tunnel in the liberated town of Badana on October 18. ISIS fighters have built tunnels below residential streets to escape from airstrikes.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    A Peshmerga fighter peers up from an underground tunnel in the liberated town of Badana on October 18. ISIS fighters have built tunnels below residential streets to escape from airstrikes.
    Hide Caption
    60 of 68
    Armored vehicles driven by Peshmerga forces move along the Hazir front on October 18.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Armored vehicles driven by Peshmerga forces move along the Hazir front on October 18.
    Hide Caption
    61 of 68
    Kurdish security forces take up a position near ISIS-controlled villages on Monday, October 17.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Kurdish security forces take up a position near ISIS-controlled villages on Monday, October 17.
    Hide Caption
    62 of 68
    Peshmerga forces attack ISIS militants with howitzers from Zardak mountain on October 17.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Peshmerga forces attack ISIS militants with howitzers from Zardak mountain on October 17.
    Hide Caption
    63 of 68
    Smoke rises from a suicide car bomb attack carried out by ISIS in the village of Bedene on October 17.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Smoke rises from a suicide car bomb attack carried out by ISIS in the village of Bedene on October 17.
    Hide Caption
    64 of 68
    A Kurdish Peshmerga convoy drives towards the Khazer front line, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) east of Mosul on October 17.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    A Kurdish Peshmerga convoy drives towards the Khazer front line, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) east of Mosul on October 17.
    Hide Caption
    65 of 68
    Members of the Iraqi coalition gather around a fire at Zardak mountain ahead of the offensive.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Members of the Iraqi coalition gather around a fire at Zardak mountain ahead of the offensive.
    Hide Caption
    66 of 68
    Peshmerga forces deploy in the dark near the village of Wardak early on October 17.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    Peshmerga forces deploy in the dark near the village of Wardak early on October 17.
    Hide Caption
    67 of 68
    A Sunni Iraqi police officer prays at the Qayyara airbase on October 16.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
    A Sunni Iraqi police officer prays at the Qayyara airbase on October 16.
    Hide Caption
    68 of 68
    02 mosul operation 103103 mosul operation 103101 mosul operation 103104 mosul operation 103104 mosul operation 103005 mosul operation 103001 mosul operation 103006 mosul operation 103002 mosul operation 102903 mosul operation 102905 mosul operation 102807 mosul operation 102808 mosul operation 102812 mosul operation 102814 mosul operation 102816 mosul operation 1028 RESTRICTED15 mosul operation 102818 mosul operation 1028 RESTRICTED17 mosul operation 1028 RESTRICTED01 mosul operation 102602 mosul operation 102603 mosul operation 102604 mosul operation 102605 mosul operation 102607 mosul operation 102608 mosul operation 102601 Mosul operation 102402 Mosul operation 102401 Mosul operation 1023 RESTRICTED03 Mosul operation 102304 Mosul operation 102301 Mosul Kirkuk 102218 mosul week one RESTRICTED11 mosul week one02 Mosul Bartella 102205 Mosul operation 102304 Mosul 102105 Mosul Bartella 1021 01 mosul 102001 Mosul operation 102011 mosul operation 102005 Mosul operation 102004 Mosul operation 1020 RESTRICTED07 Mosul operation 102008 Mosul operation 1020 RESTRICTED03 Mosul operation 102006 mosul operation 101908 mosul operation 101909 mosul operation 101907 mosul operation 101910 mosul operation 101912 mosul operation 101911 mosul operation 101902 mosul operation 101906 Mosul 101807 Mosul 101808 Mosul 101809 Mosul 1018 RESTRICTED02 Mosul 1018 RESTRICTED mosul gallery05 Mosul 101804 Mosul 1018 RESTRICTED01 mosul 101811 mosul 1017 RESTRICTED17 mosul 1017 RESTRICTED 01 mosul 101710 mosul 101713 mosul 101708 mosul 1016 for photo gallery
    The footage was shot October 29 by the Mosul Brigades, a group of students and civil servants which launched an armed resistance to ISIS after the militants overran Mosul in June 2014.
    Read More
    Iraqi fighters closing in on Mosul
    It was shared exclusively with CNN by Mohamad Al Mawsily, whose underground Alghad radio station is in the Kurdish region and has been broadcasting news from Mosul since 2015. The video was supplied to CNN by local journalists with daily contacts inside Mosul, and the locations shown were verified as being in eastern Mosul by a separate source. But CNN is unable to verify independently the date on which the video was shot.
    Battle for Mosul

    Mosul has been largely severed from the outside world since ISIS took control and banned satellite television, the Internet and the use of cell phones.
    "Daesh [the Arabic acronym for ISIS] tries to show a normal life in Mosul. This is not so," said Al Mawsily, which means 'from Mosul' and is a pseudonym used by the radio station founder to shield his identity.
    Iraqi special forces are closing in on Mosul and will enter in a "matter of hours," the country's counter-terrorism chief said Monday, as the offensive to free the key city from ISIS control entered a new phase.
    A coalition of 100,000 Iraqi-led forces launched a major offensive to retake Mosul on October 17 and have been slowly but steadily driving ISIS fighters out of towns and villages in the surrounding areas. The battles inside the city are expected to be long and bloody.
    Pirate radio risks death to fight ISIS
    Pirate radio risks death to fight ISIS

      JUST WATCHED

      Pirate radio risks death to fight ISIS

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Pirate radio risks death to fight ISIS 02:23
    Mosul once had more than two million people but many of its residents fled the brutal reign of the jihadist group.
    There has been an exodus in the past two years, and today around one million people remain.
    "The shops are closed, the streets are empty," Al Mawsily said. "This is not a normal life. It's like a curfew. Survival is getting harder by the day in Mosul."
    Exploring ISIS tunnels near Mosul
    Iraq Mosul ISIS tunnels Damon lkl _00020013

      JUST WATCHED

      Exploring ISIS tunnels near Mosul

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Exploring ISIS tunnels near Mosul 02:24
    Al Mawsily said residents who call into his radio show say they are eating one meal a day and neighbors are helping neighbors get through each day.
    And they know the worst is yet to come as Iraqi forces engage in fighting with ISIS inside the city.