Irbil, Iraq (CNN) Video shot secretly from a car inside eastern Mosul by a resistance group gives a rare glimpse of Iraq's second largest city in recent days -- a ghost town ahead of what is sure to be a bloody battle with ISIS.

As advancing Iraqi security forces close in on the eastern edges of Mosul, the video shows several desolate streets. Few cars, few people.

The video begins in areas near the University of Mosul and then shows the blast walls put up in parts of the city and a few black flags of ISIS.

Peshmerga forces deploy in the dark near the village of Wardak early on October 17.

Members of the Iraqi coalition gather around a fire at Zardak mountain ahead of the offensive.

A Kurdish Peshmerga convoy drives towards the Khazer front line, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) east of Mosul on October 17.

Smoke rises from a suicide car bomb attack carried out by ISIS in the village of Bedene on October 17.

A Peshmerga fighter peers up from an underground tunnel in the liberated town of Badana on October 18. ISIS fighters have built tunnels below residential streets to escape from airstrikes.

Kurdish Peshmerga forces are on the front line in Nineveh, Iraq, on October 18.

Civilians herd sheep from a village near Mosul on October 18. The smoke came from oil wells ISIS set on fire to limit the visibility of coalition pilots.

Smoke rises from an ISIS position after a coalition airstrike in Mosul on October 18.

Iraqi soldiers look on as smoke rises from the Qayyara area.

A man stands in front of a fire from oil that had earlier been set ablaze by members of ISIS in the Qayyara area on October 19.

Iraqi soldiers raise their weapons in celebration on the outskirts of Qayyara on October 19.

Iraqi soldiers travel along a road near Qayyara as clouds of black smoke rise in the sky on Wednesday, October 19.

Peshmerga forces are seen during an attack on ISIS targets in the village of Naveran.

A coalition fighter covers his ears before another fires artillery on ISIS positions in Nawaran on October 20.

Peshmerga fighters look over a village during an assault near Bashiqa on October 20.

A Kurdish Peshmerga soldier mans a post on the outskirts of Mosul on Thursday, October 20. The coalition is advancing closer to Mosul, an ISIS stronghold since 2014.

Gen. Abdel Ghani al-Asadi, who leads Iraq's counterterrorism forces, sits in Bartella on October 21 after the town was reclaimed.

Iraqi forces hold a position on the front line, near the village of Tall al-Tibah, on Friday, October 21.

An Iraqi boy who lost an eye in fighting between government forces and ISIS poses for a photograph in the Debaga refugee camp on October 22.

Iraqi special forces hold a cross found in the Christian town of Bartella on October 22. Iraqi forces recaptured Bartella but still faced some resistance in the area.

An Iraqi forces member helps a man push a car as they arrive at a refugee camp in Qayyara on October 22.

Spent bullet cartridges litter the street around the Jihad Hotel on October 22, where ISIS militants battled Iraqi security forces in Kirkuk the previous day.

Kurdish security forces detain a suspected member of ISIS in the eastern suburbs of Kirkuk on Saturday, October 22.

Iraqi forces distribute fruit to children in the village of al-Khuwayn, south of Mosul, after recapturing it from ISIS on October 23.

Kurdish Peshmerga forces take positions as they start to move toward the Imam Reza and Tizxirab villages of the Bashiqa district on Sunday, October 23.

Families displaced by the Mosul operation wait for food near Qayyara on October 24.

Soldiers give first aid to an injured boy in Tob Zawa on October 25.

Iraqi forces patrol the Kirkuk area for members of ISIS on October 25. The terror group has launched surprise attacks in other parts of Iraq, including Kirkuk, to distract coalition forces from the Mosul campaign and to tie up their resources elsewhere.

A suspected ISIS member sits handcuffed outside his home during an operation by Iraq's counterterrorism forces in Tob Zawa, Iraq, on Tuesday, October 25.

A woman wears a mask to alleviate her difficulty breathing due to the contaminated air in Qayyara on October 26.

Residents of Qayyara wait for distribution of food and water rations on October 26. Local water sources have been contaminated by the burning oil and sulfur.

A family walks near billowing smoke from burning oil wells and sulfur fires that were set by ISIS fighters on October 26.

Iraqis who fled Mosul reunite with relatives at a refugee camp in the Khazir area on Wednesday, October 26.

Women and children grieve over the grave of a family member at a Qayyara cemetery damaged by ISIS on October 27.

An Iraqi forces member stands on top a military vehicle near the village of Sin al-Dhuban, south of Mosul, on Thursday, October 27.

U.S. military personnel take cover in a bunker after a mortar alarm was sounded at a coalition air base in Qayyara on Friday, October 28.

Displaced families are seen on the road near Qayyara, south of Mosul, on Saturday, October 29.

Shiite fighters launch missiles against ISIS in the village of Salmani, south of Mosul, on October 30.

Children play in a camp for internally displaced people near Kirkuk, Iraq, on October 30. More than 600 families from Tel Afar, a town west of Mosul, have been living in the camp since ISIS took control of the area in 2014.

An Iraqi soldier navigates through a shattered windshield as coalition forces advance on Bazwaya on October 31.

An Iraqi soldier receives treatment after being injured during clashes with ISIS fighters near Bazwaya on October 31. Iraq is leading a coalition that also includes Kurdish and American troops.

Iraqi forces run for cover after a mortar shell struck near the village of Bazwaya, on the eastern edges of Mosul, Iraq, on Monday, October 31. An Iraqi-led offensive is underway to reclaim Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city and the last major stronghold for ISIS in the country.

The footage was shot October 29 by the Mosul Brigades, a group of students and civil servants which launched an armed resistance to ISIS after the militants overran Mosul in June 2014.

It was shared exclusively with CNN by Mohamad Al Mawsily, whose underground Alghad radio station is in the Kurdish region and has been broadcasting news from Mosul since 2015. The video was supplied to CNN by local journalists with daily contacts inside Mosul, and the locations shown were verified as being in eastern Mosul by a separate source. But CNN is unable to verify independently the date on which the video was shot.

Mosul has been largely severed from the outside world since ISIS took control and banned satellite television, the Internet and the use of cell phones.

"Daesh [the Arabic acronym for ISIS] tries to show a normal life in Mosul. This is not so," said Al Mawsily, which means 'from Mosul' and is a pseudonym used by the radio station founder to shield his identity.

Iraqi special forces are closing in on Mosul and will enter in a "matter of hours," the country's counter-terrorism chief said Monday, as the offensive to free the key city from ISIS control entered a new phase.

A coalition of 100,000 Iraqi-led forces launched a major offensive to retake Mosul on October 17 and have been slowly but steadily driving ISIS fighters out of towns and villages in the surrounding areas. The battles inside the city are expected to be long and bloody.

Mosul once had more than two million people but many of its residents fled the brutal reign of the jihadist group.

There has been an exodus in the past two years, and today around one million people remain.

"The shops are closed, the streets are empty," Al Mawsily said. "This is not a normal life. It's like a curfew. Survival is getting harder by the day in Mosul."

Al Mawsily said residents who call into his radio show say they are eating one meal a day and neighbors are helping neighbors get through each day.

And they know the worst is yet to come as Iraqi forces engage in fighting with ISIS inside the city.