Iraqi troops to enter Mosul in 'matter of hours'

Story highlights Entering Mosul is likely to trigger fierce fighting, experts say

Families on city's edge are fleeing as troops advance

Irbil, Iraq (CNN) Iraqi special forces are hundreds of meters from Mosul and will enter in a "matter of hours," the country's counter-terrorism chief said Monday as the offensive to free the key city from ISIS control entered a new phase.

"The soldiers of the Counterterrorism Force are advancing very fast. I wouldn't say a matter of days but matter of hours before advancing and (to) start cleansing the city of Mosul from terrorism," General Talib Shegati said in an interview with state-run Iraqiya TV.

A coalition of around 100,000 Iraqi-led forces have been in a decisive push toward Mosul since October 17 to end more than two years of the militant group's brutal rule.

On Monday, forces began advancing on the city from three separate fronts at dawn.

