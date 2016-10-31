Iraqi troops to enter Mosul in 'matter of hours,' counter-terrorism chief says

Irbil, Iraq (CNN) Iraqi special forces are hundreds of meters from ISIS-controlled Mosul and will enter in a "matter of hours", the country's counter-terrorism chief said Monday.

"The soldiers of the Counterterrorism Force are advancing very fast. I wouldn't say a matter of days but matter of hours before advancing and (to) start cleansing the city of Mosul from terrorism," General Talib Shegati said in an interview with state-run Iraqiya TV.

A coalition of around 100,000 Iraqi-led forces have been in a decisive push toward Mosul since October 17 to end more than two years of the militant group's brutal rule.

On Monday, they launched a new phase in the offensive, advancing on three separate fronts.

Mosul has been an ISIS stronghold for more than two years, and although the ISIS fighters are vastly outnumbered, they have put up fierce resistance in pockets of the territory around the city.

