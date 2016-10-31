Story highlights Turkey uses emergency decree to fire more than 10,000 public servants

(CNN) Turkey has detained 13 journalists in an ongoing wave of government crackdowns following a coup attempt in July.

Early Monday morning, Turkish police detained Murat Sabuncu, editor-in-chief of the newspaper Cumhuriyet, along with a dozen other reporters in a raid, according to official news agency Anadolu.

The Turkish government has accused the journalists of publishing stories to "legitimize the coup d'etat" just before the July 15 coup attempt. The journalists are accused of crimes on behalf of enemies of the state.

Supporters of the newspaper, including opposition politicians, protested the move outside the publication's Istanbul offices Monday.

Opposition politicians protest the arrests outside Cumhuriyet's Istanbul offices.

The arrests followed a weekend during which more than 10,000 public servants were fired and over a dozen media companies were shut down.

