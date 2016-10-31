Breaking News

Italy earthquake: More than 15,000 people in shelters

Angela Dewan and Lorenzo D'Agostino

Updated 8:02 AM ET, Mon October 31, 2016

    Fourth earthquake in three months rocks Italy

(CNN)More than 15,000 people are being housed in temporary shelters after a powerful earthquake on Sunday jolted central Italy, a region battered by relentless tremors since August.

Dramatic images from the disaster zone show villages that appear entirely flattened, with historical buildings, including churches, crumbling when the quake struck 10 kilometers below the earth's surface.
    Temporary shelters set up in the town of Arquata del Tronto following Sunday&#39;s massive earthquake
    Temporary shelters set up in the town of Arquata del Tronto following Sunday's massive earthquake
    Remarkably, there have been no reports of deaths from the 6.6-magnitude quake -- the strongest to hit the country in more than three decades -- as many of the towns had been evacuated following a devastating earthquake in August, which killed almost 300 people, as well as string tremors earlier last week.
    Italy's Civil Protection agency said that of the 15,000 people it was assisting, more than 4,000 had been put up in hotel rooms on the Adriatic coast, while 10,000 were in temporary shelters in the regions of Umbria and Marche.
    More than 1,100 additional people are still in shelters from August's quake. The true number of displaced since then, however, is believed to be much higher, as many victims have taken shelter with family or friends.
    Residents prepare to spend the night in a camp set in a warehouse in the village of Caldarola on Sunday following the quake.
    Residents prepare to spend the night in a camp set in a warehouse in the village of Caldarola on Sunday following the quake.
    The deadly quake in August caused severe damage across several towns in central Italy, and Sunday's tremor brought down some of the weakened structures left standing. It destroyed part of the remaining bell tower in Amatrice, which stood above the rubble as a symbol of hope in August's devastating quake.
    The bell tower of Amatrice, which remained standing after the August earthquake, is seen with its top part collapsed after Sunday&#39;s tremor.
    The bell tower of Amatrice, which remained standing after the August earthquake, is seen with its top part collapsed after Sunday's tremor.
    "We will have to start from scratch," Michele Franchi, the deputy mayor of the affected Arquata del Tronto, told Italy's Rai television.
    The biggest loss of heritage Sunday was the Basilica of San Benedetto in Norcia, which many residents consider to be the heart of the city. It collapsed Sunday, leaving only its façade and the back part of its foundation intact.
    A view of the facade of the San Benedetto Basilica, in Norcia, after the quake on Sunday.
    A view of the facade of the San Benedetto Basilica, in Norcia, after the quake on Sunday.

    'At their wits' end'

    Many communities in central Italy are tiring of the quakes, and some are refusing to leave. Some residents slept in their cars over the weekend through the tremors.
    "Everyone has been suspended in a never-ending state of fear and stress. They are at their wits' end," Bishop Renato Boccardo of Norcia told Reuters.
    Michele Franchi, the deputy mayor of Arquata del Tronto, told Rai television: "This morning's quake has hit the few things that were left standing. We will have to start from scratch."
    The quake was felt as far north as the Alps, Curcio said, and as far south as Rome, some 90 kilometers (56 miles) away. The metro in Rome has been shut down as authorities continue to survey the area, municipal officials said.
    A firefighter and a soldier survey rubble in Amatrice on Sunday, October 30. A powerful 6.6-magnitude earthquake rocked central Italy -- the strongest to hit the country in more than three decades. Two other quakes struck the same region within the past week. Amatrice&#39;s town center also was badly damaged in a deadly temblor in August.
    A firefighter and a soldier survey rubble in Amatrice on Sunday, October 30. A powerful 6.6-magnitude earthquake rocked central Italy -- the strongest to hit the country in more than three decades. Two other quakes struck the same region within the past week. Amatrice's town center also was badly damaged in a deadly temblor in August.
    The tower of the Church of the Madonna of the Angels remains standing amid rubble near Norcia on October 30. The latest seismic activity comes on the heels of a devastating quake in August, which killed nearly 300 people and flattened entire villages.
    The tower of the Church of the Madonna of the Angels remains standing amid rubble near Norcia on October 30. The latest seismic activity comes on the heels of a devastating quake in August, which killed nearly 300 people and flattened entire villages.
    A man rides a bicycle past cracks in a road in Norcia on October 30. The quake struck 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) north of Norcia, the US Geological Survey reported.
    A man rides a bicycle past cracks in a road in Norcia on October 30. The quake struck 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) north of Norcia, the US Geological Survey reported.
    The strong quake leaves buildings damaged in Arquata del Tronto on October 30.
    The strong quake leaves buildings damaged in Arquata del Tronto on October 30.
    A group of nuns leave the center of Norcia on October 30 after being rescued earlier. Residents ran onto the streets in a panic when the quake struck in the morning.
    A group of nuns leave the center of Norcia on October 30 after being rescued earlier. Residents ran onto the streets in a panic when the quake struck in the morning.
    The facade of the Basilica of San Benedetto in Norcia remains standing on October 30, but much of its core has collapsed.
    The facade of the Basilica of San Benedetto in Norcia remains standing on October 30, but much of its core has collapsed.
    Italian civil protection personnel pass a collapsed wall in Norcia on October 30.
    Italian civil protection personnel pass a collapsed wall in Norcia on October 30.
    An aerial view shows the destruction in the hilltop town of Amatrice following the earthquake on October 30.
    An aerial view shows the destruction in the hilltop town of Amatrice following the earthquake on October 30.
    Firefighters from Vatican City check out St. Paul&#39;s Basilica in Rome on October 30 following the earthquake. Several buildings in the Italian capital have suffered minor damage from the series of quakes.
    Firefighters from Vatican City check out St. Paul's Basilica in Rome on October 30 following the earthquake. Several buildings in the Italian capital have suffered minor damage from the series of quakes.
    Schools in Rome are closed Monday so buildings can be surveyed for any structural damage, according to the Rome municipality website. Several buildings have suffered minor damage from the series of earthquakes.
    More than 15,000 people are being housed in temporary shelters following Sunday&#39;s quake
    More than 15,000 people are being housed in temporary shelters following Sunday's quake
    CNN International meteorologist Derek Van Dam that Sunday's quake was Italy's strongest in 36 years and that Wednesday's temblors were "considered foreshocks" ahead of Sunday's "main earthquake."