Halloween hunt for the witch carvings of England

Story highlights England being searched for witch marks

The ancient scratchings were supposed to deter evil

Historic England seeking to make full record

(CNN) People in England are being asked to go on a witch-hunt -- not for modern-day witches but for ancient carvings that were supposed to ward them off.

Historic England, a government body tasked with protecting the historic environment of England, is calling for help in finding these so-called apotropaic marks and start a comprehensive record of where they can be found.

It says they have never been fully recorded and want searchers to share their pictures and information about the locations.

These spooky scratchings date back to times when witchcraft and beliefs in the supernatural were more common, and many date from the 16th century onwards.

The meaning of apotropaic comes from the Greek for averting evil. The marks are usually found carved into stone or wood, usually near entrances, doors, windows and fireplaces. Their purpose was to supposedly protect inhabitants and visitors from witches and evil spirits.

Read More