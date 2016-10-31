Michael Douglas raises concerns about Val Kilmer's health

Story highlights Michael Douglas raised concerns about friend Val Kilmer's health at an event in London after insinuating the actor was dealing with cancer

'Things don't look too good for him,' Douglas said

(CNN) Actor Michael Douglas has painted a grim picture of his former co-star Val Kilmer's health, but Kilmer insists he's conducting business as usual.

At an event in London Sunday, Douglas told the crowd that Kilmer, with whom he starred in 1996's "The Ghost and the Darkness," is "dealing with exactly what I had," referring to oral cancer, and that "things don't look too good for him."

Kilmer's health has been a point of concern since last year after reports he was battling cancer.

"My prayers are with him. That's why you haven't heard too much from Val lately," Douglas said, according to the Telegraph

Kilmer, however, continues making promotional plans for his movie "Cinema Twain," a filmed version of his one-man play about Mark Twain.

Read More