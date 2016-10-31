Live-action 'Snow White' musical in the works at Disney

Story highlights
(CNN)Disney is on a live-action roll and not looking to stop it any time soon.
The studio is currently in development on a musical, live-action version of "Snow White," CNN has confirmed.
Erin Cressida Wilson ("The Girl on the Train"), is being pursued to write the script, according to The Hollywood Reporter, who broke the news.
Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, whose credits include Oscar contender "La La Land," are on board to write new original songs for the film.
The film will be the latest in Disney's growing collection of live-action movies adapted from animated tales.
Disney's "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," based on the fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm, came out in 1937.
In the last three years, the studio has released the live-action films "Maleficent," "Cinderella" and "The Jungle Book." Each earned over $200,000,000 domestically at the Box Office, and "The Jungle Book" has earned more than $966,000,000 worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.
Disney will next release "Beauty and the Beast" starring Emma Watson in March 2017.
It also has live-action versions of "Mulan' and "Aladdin" in the works. Director Jon Favreau is also working on a reimagined version of "The Lion King" and a follow up to "The Jungle Book."