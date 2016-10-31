Live-action 'Snow White' musical in the works at Disney

Story highlights Disney is developing a live-action version of 'Snow White'

The movie would join a growing club of animated tales being turned into live action movies

(CNN) Disney is on a live-action roll and not looking to stop it any time soon.

The studio is currently in development on a musical, live-action version of "Snow White," CNN has confirmed.

Erin Cressida Wilson ("The Girl on the Train"), is being pursued to write the script, according to The Hollywood Reporter , who broke the news.

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, whose credits include Oscar contender "La La Land," are on board to write new original songs for the film.

The film will be the latest in Disney's growing collection of live-action movies adapted from animated tales.

