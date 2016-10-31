Breaking News

China to show off new J-20 stealth fighter

By Kelvin Wong

Updated 2:00 AM ET, Mon October 31, 2016

  • Airshow lifts curtain on opaque military
  • China's newest fighters, bombers, copters and drones expected to be displayed

Kelvin Wong is weapons and equipment editor at IHS Jane's Information Group, specializing in Asia Pacific defense technology developments. Based in Singapore, he has reported from major defense shows and military exercises in Australia, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, the Philippines, Taiwan, and the United States.

Zhuhai, China (CNN)The world gets a rare glimpse of China's newest military hardware and capabilities this week at China's International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, with its J-20 stealth fighter jet expected to be unveiled to the public for the first time.

    Hotly anticipated will be the first public demonstration flight of the J-20, a long-range, radar-avoiding stealth combat aircraft.
    Developed and manufactured by the Chengdu Aircraft Industries Group, a subsidiary of aerospace prime Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), the J-20 is the country's counter to the United States' Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II in any contest for supremacy of the skies.
    Chinese military helicopters fly in formation over Tiananmen Square on September 3, 2015 in Beijing, China. A massive military parade in Tiananmen Square marked the 70th anniversary of victory over Japan and the end of World War II.
    A military vehicle carrying a Pterodactyl I drone rolled through Beijing on September 3.
    Military vehicles carry missiles past the Tiananmen Gate on September 3.
    Chinese President Xi Jinping stands in a sedan to address the People&#39;s Liberation Army on September 3.
    Thousands of doves are released during the parade on September 3.
    Tanks promenade through the parade route on September 3.
    Chinese veterans wave from a bus during the military parade on September 3.
    Chinese military helicopters fly in formation during the grand parade on September 3.
    Missiles are displayed along the parade route on September 3.
    Chinese soldiers march past the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square on September 3, 2015 in Beijing, China.
    Chinese President Xi Jinping, in the middle, stands with (from left) South Korean President Park Geun-hye, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and former Chinese presidents Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao.
    Chinese soldiers march past the Great Hall of the People in Tiananmen Square on September 3 in Beijing, China.
    Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, stands with former Chinese Presidents Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao and current Premier Li Keqiang at the military parade in Beijing on September 3.
    People&#39;s Liberation Army troops arrive at Tiananmen Gate in formation for the parade on September 3.
    Chinese soldiers march past Tiananmen Square on September 3.
    A Chinese military choir stands in position ahead of a military parade at Tiananmen Square in Beijing on September 3.
    Chinese soldiers conduct last-minute drills ahead of the military parade in Beijing&#39;s Tiananmen Square on September 3.
    Decorated with medals, 85-year-old Shen Ji-lan prepares for the military parade in Beijing. She is the only person in China to be appointed twelve consecutive times as a member of the National People&#39;s Congress, China&#39;s legislature, according to local media.
    A paramilitary policeman stands at attention in Tiananmen Square in Beijing on September 2, 2015.
    Bombers, drones, helicopters

    The J-20 is not the only military hardware that will be shown to the international public for the first time.
    I expect to see the PLAAF's J-10B multirole fighter jet, as well as the latest Shaanxi KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft and Xian H-6K strategic bomber.
    The service's new Changhe Z-10K attack helicopter will also make its first appearance.
    Unmanned systems will be another key highlight of this year's exhibition, with imagery of a number of new surveillance and attack-capable unmanned aerial vehicle (UAVs) apparently being readied for display in Zhuhai already proliferating on Chinese defense forums and social media.
    Based on these early indications, it appears that AVIC will introduce its new Wing Loong II medium altitude long endurance UAV, while the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) will showcase its CH-5 UAV -- a copy of the US-made MQ-9 Reaper -- that made its maiden flight in August 2015.
    A yet unidentified UAV has been pictured in the static display arena sporting 16 spots under its wings to carry a range of precision guided munitions.
    Engines limit progress

    Defense analysts have often pointed out that while China has made great strides in advancing its military aviation capabilities over the years, it remains hamstrung in the aero-engine domain.
    Indeed, while it has developed indigenous engines such as the WS-10 and WS-13, the PLAAF's top-of-the-line military aircraft continue to use Russian or Ukrainian systems.
    For example, both the J-10 and J-20 are powered by modified Salyut AL-31FN series engines manufactured by Russia, although it is believed that more recent examples of the J-10 ('B' and 'C' variants) are being equipped with the WS-10 system.
    The country hopes to correct this deficiency with the newly formed China Aviation Engine Group, which was incorporated in late May with a registered capital of $7.6 billion.
    The company is expected to lead the development and production of powerful and reliable jet engines that have both military and commercial aircraft applications.
    It's Beijing's most significant attempt to date to streamline domestic aero-engine research and development and brings together the financial resources and technical know-how of several state-run enterprises.
    Homegrown expertise

    What's on show at Zhuhai, China's biggest aerospace and defense show that takes place once every two years, is emblematic of China's immense efforts to enhance the PLAAF, a process that has been under way for over two decades.
    Once reliant on imports and reverse engineering of Russian combat aircraft and associated technologies in the early 1990s, the PLAAF has more recently transitioned to a phase where indigenously developed systems are entering service at an extraordinary rate.
    The country's growing air power potential has been underpinned by an ever more capable domestic aerospace industry that is gradually moving China towards self-sufficiency in terms of military aircraft research and development and production.
    When taken together with strong political backing in developing the ancillary capabilities and infrastructure to support this growth, the PLAAF looks poised to effect a step-change in its ability to conduct the full spectrum of operations at home as well as projecting reconnaissance and strategic air power into the region.