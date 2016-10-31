China to show off new J-20 stealth fighter

Story highlights Airshow lifts curtain on opaque military

China's newest fighters, bombers, copters and drones expected to be displayed

Kelvin Wong is weapons and equipment editor at IHS Jane's Information Group, specializing in Asia Pacific defense technology developments. Based in Singapore, he has reported from major defense shows and military exercises in Australia, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, the Philippines, Taiwan, and the United States.

Zhuhai, China (CNN) The world gets a rare glimpse of China's newest military hardware and capabilities this week at China's International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, with its J-20 stealth fighter jet expected to be unveiled to the public for the first time.

The People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) and key players from the Chinese defense and Russian defense industry gather in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai from Tuesday until November 6.

Hotly anticipated will be the first public demonstration flight of the J-20, a long-range, radar-avoiding stealth combat aircraft.

Developed and manufactured by the Chengdu Aircraft Industries Group, a subsidiary of aerospace prime Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), the J-20 is the country's counter to the United States' Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II in any contest for supremacy of the skies.

Photos: China celebrates World War II victory Chinese military helicopters fly in formation over Tiananmen Square on September 3, 2015 in Beijing, China. A massive military parade in Tiananmen Square marked the 70th anniversary of victory over Japan and the end of World War II. Hide Caption 1 of 19 Photos: China celebrates World War II victory A military vehicle carrying a Pterodactyl I drone rolled through Beijing on September 3. Hide Caption 2 of 19 Photos: China celebrates World War II victory Military vehicles carry missiles past the Tiananmen Gate on September 3. Hide Caption 3 of 19 Photos: China celebrates World War II victory Chinese President Xi Jinping stands in a sedan to address the People's Liberation Army on September 3. Hide Caption 4 of 19 Photos: China celebrates World War II victory Thousands of doves are released during the parade on September 3. Hide Caption 5 of 19 Photos: China celebrates World War II victory Tanks promenade through the parade route on September 3. Hide Caption 6 of 19 Photos: China celebrates World War II victory Chinese veterans wave from a bus during the military parade on September 3. Hide Caption 7 of 19 Photos: China celebrates World War II victory Chinese military helicopters fly in formation during the grand parade on September 3. Hide Caption 8 of 19 Photos: China celebrates World War II victory Missiles are displayed along the parade route on September 3. Hide Caption 9 of 19 Photos: China celebrates World War II victory Chinese soldiers march past the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square on September 3, 2015 in Beijing, China. Hide Caption 10 of 19 Photos: China celebrates World War II victory Chinese President Xi Jinping, in the middle, stands with (from left) South Korean President Park Geun-hye, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and former Chinese presidents Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao. Hide Caption 11 of 19 Photos: China celebrates World War II victory Chinese soldiers march past the Great Hall of the People in Tiananmen Square on September 3 in Beijing, China. Hide Caption 12 of 19 Photos: China celebrates World War II victory Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, stands with former Chinese Presidents Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao and current Premier Li Keqiang at the military parade in Beijing on September 3. Hide Caption 13 of 19 Photos: China celebrates World War II victory People's Liberation Army troops arrive at Tiananmen Gate in formation for the parade on September 3. Hide Caption 14 of 19 Photos: China celebrates World War II victory Chinese soldiers march past Tiananmen Square on September 3. Hide Caption 15 of 19 Photos: China celebrates World War II victory A Chinese military choir stands in position ahead of a military parade at Tiananmen Square in Beijing on September 3. Hide Caption 16 of 19 Photos: China celebrates World War II victory Chinese soldiers conduct last-minute drills ahead of the military parade in Beijing's Tiananmen Square on September 3. Hide Caption 17 of 19 Photos: China celebrates World War II victory Decorated with medals, 85-year-old Shen Ji-lan prepares for the military parade in Beijing. She is the only person in China to be appointed twelve consecutive times as a member of the National People's Congress, China's legislature, according to local media. Hide Caption 18 of 19 Photos: China celebrates World War II victory A paramilitary policeman stands at attention in Tiananmen Square in Beijing on September 2, 2015. Hide Caption 19 of 19

Read More