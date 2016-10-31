Story highlights Two miners managed to get out following the gas explosion

Huge effort underway to find and rescue 18 missing miners

(CNN) Fifteen miners have been confirmed dead after a gas explosion at a coal mine in the southwestern Chinese city of Chongqing Monday, according to state-run news agency Xinhua.

Eighteen others who were trapped in the mine are still unaccounted for, Xinhua reported.

The explosion happened at about 11:30 a.m. (11.30 p.m. Sunday ET) at the privately-owned Jinshangou Coal Mine in Laisu town in Chongqing's Yongchuan district, Xinhua reported.

Two of the 35 miners underground at the time managed to escape, according to a statement posted to the Chongqing press office's official Weibo social media page.

More than 200 rescue workers, including firefighters, police and rescue specialists are at the site, trying to locate and save the missing miners, Xinhua reported.

