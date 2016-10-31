Photos: "All Hands on Deck" – Jane Long has adapted these black and white wartime portraits in an almost unimaginable way. Here, she speaks about her creative process.

"The 'Dancing with Costică' series initially came about when I decided to brush up on my retouching skills. First, the original image is restored. Then, I'd spend quite some time recoloring them, before putting them in a different context."

Hide Caption 1 of 12

Photos: "Beacon" – "I try to use props and background pieces to make the subjects interact more with their environment. This creates a more cohesive composition and keep things somewhat ambiguous."

Photos: "Beacon" – "I try to use props and background pieces to make the subjects interact more with their environment. This creates a more cohesive composition and keep things somewhat ambiguous." Hide Caption 3 of 12

Photos: "Tall Poppies" – "The inspiration behind bringing new color to these timeless photographs was a bit of an accident really. I was looking for images I could practice retouching and recoloring when I came across Costică's archive. The first image was of a multiracial couple and I so wanted them to be happy that I had to put them in a different context."

Photos: "Burn it Down" – "If I could, I would ask Costică what he thinks of my work. I'd also ask whether he understands how unique his body of work is."

Photos: "Burn it Down" – "If I could, I would ask Costică what he thinks of my work. I'd also ask whether he understands how unique his body of work is." Hide Caption 6 of 12

Photos: "Farewell" – "The colors have to make sense for the period or it just doesn't work. You can't put someone in a florescent color and expect it to look real so I tend to stick to a more subdued palette for the recoloring of the originals."

Photos: "Neptune's Bride" – "I do what I do with no disrespect intended to the subjects and if people like it, that's fine but I don't really care anymore if they don't. They're entitled to their opinion but they don't have to look at them if they don't want to."

Photos: "Innocence" – "I think 'Innocence' and 'Underneath' are my two favorites but not necessarily because they have a distinct message. They both have a sense of ambiguity which I like. Are they nice children or are they something out of a horror movie?"

Photos: "Underneath" – "The images have a mixed response: people either love them or hate them. I've been accused of being unethical and disrespectful but I think it's really about your intention. I have no intention of being disrespectful. The ones with animal ears and duck feet particularly polarize people."

Photos: "Underneath" – "The images have a mixed response: people either love them or hate them. I've been accused of being unethical and disrespectful but I think it's really about your intention. I have no intention of being disrespectful. The ones with animal ears and duck feet particularly polarize people." Hide Caption 11 of 12