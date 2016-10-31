Breaking News

Black and white wartime photos transformed into ghostly fantasies

By Zahra Jamshed, CNN

Updated 11:01 AM ET, Mon October 31, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Jane Long has adapted these black and white wartime portraits in an almost unimaginable way. Here, she speaks about her creative process. &lt;br /&gt;&quot;The &#39;Dancing with Costică&#39; series initially came about when I decided to brush up on my retouching skills. First, the original image is restored. Then, I&#39;d spend quite some time recoloring them, before putting them in a different context.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;
Photos:
"All Hands on Deck"Jane Long has adapted these black and white wartime portraits in an almost unimaginable way. Here, she speaks about her creative process.
"The 'Dancing with Costică' series initially came about when I decided to brush up on my retouching skills. First, the original image is restored. Then, I'd spend quite some time recoloring them, before putting them in a different context."
Hide Caption
1 of 12
&quot;Depending on how many elements there are and the quality of the original image it takes me anywhere between 10 and 40 hours to complete each piece.&quot;
Photos:
"Flock""Depending on how many elements there are and the quality of the original image it takes me anywhere between 10 and 40 hours to complete each piece."
Hide Caption
2 of 12
&quot;I try to use props and background pieces to make the subjects interact more with their environment. This creates a more cohesive composition and keep things somewhat ambiguous.&quot;
Photos:
"Beacon""I try to use props and background pieces to make the subjects interact more with their environment. This creates a more cohesive composition and keep things somewhat ambiguous."
Hide Caption
3 of 12
&quot;If the people in these portraits saw my work, I hope they would be okay with it. One of the things I try to do is to remove them from the fashion and requirement of long exposures at the time (which was) to be very serious and sombre. These people laughed and loved the same as we do, and I&#39;d like to think that this is something they would welcome.&quot;
Photos:
"Sweetheart" "If the people in these portraits saw my work, I hope they would be okay with it. One of the things I try to do is to remove them from the fashion and requirement of long exposures at the time (which was) to be very serious and sombre. These people laughed and loved the same as we do, and I'd like to think that this is something they would welcome."
Hide Caption
4 of 12
&quot;The inspiration behind bringing new color to these timeless photographs was a bit of an accident really. I was looking for images I could practice retouching and recoloring when I came across Costică&#39;s archive. The first image was of a multiracial couple and I so wanted them to be happy that I had to put them in a different context.&quot;
Photos:
"Tall Poppies""The inspiration behind bringing new color to these timeless photographs was a bit of an accident really. I was looking for images I could practice retouching and recoloring when I came across Costică's archive. The first image was of a multiracial couple and I so wanted them to be happy that I had to put them in a different context."
Hide Caption
5 of 12
&quot;If I could, I would ask Costică what he thinks of my work. I&#39;d also ask whether he understands how unique his body of work is.&quot;
Photos:
"Burn it Down""If I could, I would ask Costică what he thinks of my work. I'd also ask whether he understands how unique his body of work is."
Hide Caption
6 of 12
&quot;When it comes to determining what elements of color and design to bring to the images, it depends on several things. Sometimes I&#39;m inspired by the original image and sometimes I have a concept that I want to execute and go looking for relevant images.&quot;
Photos:
"Corvo""When it comes to determining what elements of color and design to bring to the images, it depends on several things. Sometimes I'm inspired by the original image and sometimes I have a concept that I want to execute and go looking for relevant images."
Hide Caption
7 of 12
&quot;The colors have to make sense for the period or it just doesn&#39;t work. You can&#39;t put someone in a florescent color and expect it to look real so I tend to stick to a more subdued palette for the recoloring of the originals.&quot;
Photos:
"Farewell""The colors have to make sense for the period or it just doesn't work. You can't put someone in a florescent color and expect it to look real so I tend to stick to a more subdued palette for the recoloring of the originals."
Hide Caption
8 of 12
&quot;I do what I do with no disrespect intended to the subjects and if people like it, that&#39;s fine but I don&#39;t really care anymore if they don&#39;t. They&#39;re entitled to their opinion but they don&#39;t have to look at them if they don&#39;t want to.&quot;
Photos:
"Neptune's Bride""I do what I do with no disrespect intended to the subjects and if people like it, that's fine but I don't really care anymore if they don't. They're entitled to their opinion but they don't have to look at them if they don't want to."
Hide Caption
9 of 12
&quot;I think &#39;Innocence&#39; and &#39;Underneath&#39; are my two favorites but not necessarily because they have a distinct message. They both have a sense of ambiguity which I like. Are they nice children or are they something out of a horror movie?&quot;
Photos:
"Innocence""I think 'Innocence' and 'Underneath' are my two favorites but not necessarily because they have a distinct message. They both have a sense of ambiguity which I like. Are they nice children or are they something out of a horror movie?"
Hide Caption
10 of 12
&quot;The images have a mixed response: people either love them or hate them. I&#39;ve been accused of being unethical and disrespectful but I think it&#39;s really about your intention. I have no intention of being disrespectful. The ones with animal ears and duck feet particularly polarize people.&quot;
Photos:
"Underneath""The images have a mixed response: people either love them or hate them. I've been accused of being unethical and disrespectful but I think it's really about your intention. I have no intention of being disrespectful. The ones with animal ears and duck feet particularly polarize people."
Hide Caption
11 of 12
&quot;I haven&#39;t experimented with Costică&#39;s style yet, but I think it&#39;s a good idea. Most of the images are shot in his studio so there is a very consistent lighting setup, which is something I need to match carefully for props and backgrounds.&quot;
Photos:
"Musica""I haven't experimented with Costică's style yet, but I think it's a good idea. Most of the images are shot in his studio so there is a very consistent lighting setup, which is something I need to match carefully for props and backgrounds."
Hide Caption
12 of 12
Jane Long Costică Acsinte 1Jane Long Costică Acsinte 5Jane Long Costică Acsinte 2Jane Long Costică Acsinte 9Jane Long Costică Acsinte 11Jane Long Costică Acsinte 10Jane Long Costică Acsinte 3Jane Long Costică Acsinte 4Jane Long Costică Acsinte 8Jane Long Costică Acsinte 6Jane Long Costică Acsinte 12Jane Long Costică Acsinte 7

(CNN)Australian photographer and artist Jane Long often threads elements of fantasy into her works. But her latest series takes surrealism to a whole new level.

The series, "Dancing with Costica," reinterprets a collection of black and white images by famed Romanian war photographer, Costică Acsinte, whose photos Long stumbled upon in a Flickr archive.
The creepy &#39;spirit photos&#39; of William Hope
Photos: The creepy 'spirit photos' of William Hope
A man&#39;s face appears in a haze of drapery next to Will Thomas, a medium from Wales in the early 20th century. The photo was taken by William Hope, a paranormal investigator who was popular for his spirit photography in England. His photos of supposed ghosts were later proved to be fake -- the result of double- and triple-exposure techniques -- but he continued the practice until his death in 1933.
Photos: The creepy 'spirit photos' of William Hope
A man's face appears in a haze of drapery next to Will Thomas, a medium from Wales in the early 20th century. The photo was taken by William Hope, a paranormal investigator who was popular for his spirit photography in England. His photos of supposed ghosts were later proved to be fake -- the result of double- and triple-exposure techniques -- but he continued the practice until his death in 1933.
Hide Caption
1 of 12
A cloaked face appears over a man&#39;s photograph. The man apparently identified it as an ex-colleague who had died 32 years earlier. Spirit photography was popular in the late 19th century and early 20th century. Many people were desperate to connect with lost loved ones, especially after World War I.
Photos: The creepy 'spirit photos' of William Hope
A cloaked face appears over a man's photograph. The man apparently identified it as an ex-colleague who had died 32 years earlier. Spirit photography was popular in the late 19th century and early 20th century. Many people were desperate to connect with lost loved ones, especially after World War I.
Hide Caption
2 of 12
A man&#39;s face appears like an apparition over a clergyman&#39;s photo. These photos came from an album that was unearthed in a secondhand bookstore by a curator of England&#39;s National Media Museum.
Photos: The creepy 'spirit photos' of William Hope
A man's face appears like an apparition over a clergyman's photo. These photos came from an album that was unearthed in a secondhand bookstore by a curator of England's National Media Museum.
Hide Caption
3 of 12
A table is seemingly lifted by a ghostly arm during a seance. Harry Price, from the Society of Psychical Research, reported on Hope&#39;s deception in 1922. There was also &lt;a href=&quot;https://babel.hathitrust.org/cgi/pt?id=pst.000063000252;view=1up;seq=664&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;an article&lt;/a&gt; in Scientific American magazine that year that called Hope &quot;a common cheat who obtains money under false pretenses.&quot;
Photos: The creepy 'spirit photos' of William Hope
A table is seemingly lifted by a ghostly arm during a seance. Harry Price, from the Society of Psychical Research, reported on Hope's deception in 1922. There was also an article in Scientific American magazine that year that called Hope "a common cheat who obtains money under false pretenses."
Hide Caption
4 of 12
A woman&#39;s face, draped in a transparent cloak, appears over a man and two boys.
Photos: The creepy 'spirit photos' of William Hope
A woman's face, draped in a transparent cloak, appears over a man and two boys.
Hide Caption
5 of 12
Two faces -- one of an elderly woman and another much younger -- are seen on this photo of a man and two women.
Photos: The creepy 'spirit photos' of William Hope
Two faces -- one of an elderly woman and another much younger -- are seen on this photo of a man and two women.
Hide Caption
6 of 12
A &quot;mist&quot; shows two faces -- a man and a girl -- in this group photo.
Photos: The creepy 'spirit photos' of William Hope
A "mist" shows two faces -- a man and a girl -- in this group photo.
Hide Caption
7 of 12
A young woman&#39;s face, draped in a cloak, seems to float above an older couple.
Photos: The creepy 'spirit photos' of William Hope
A young woman's face, draped in a cloak, seems to float above an older couple.
Hide Caption
8 of 12
A woman&#39;s face is seen in a mist above two others.
Photos: The creepy 'spirit photos' of William Hope
A woman's face is seen in a mist above two others.
Hide Caption
9 of 12
A woman mourns for her husband as she and her son stand over him. A man&#39;s face is superimposed over her. The album noted that the family believed in life after death.
Photos: The creepy 'spirit photos' of William Hope
A woman mourns for her husband as she and her son stand over him. A man's face is superimposed over her. The album noted that the family believed in life after death.
Hide Caption
10 of 12
The face of a young woman appears over a woman on the right. One of the people in the photograph signed the plate for authentication.
Photos: The creepy 'spirit photos' of William Hope
The face of a young woman appears over a woman on the right. One of the people in the photograph signed the plate for authentication.
Hide Caption
11 of 12
A woman&#39;s face appears in &quot;misty&quot; drapes around a man. The man identified it as his deceased second wife.
Photos: The creepy 'spirit photos' of William Hope
A woman's face appears in "misty" drapes around a man. The man identified it as his deceased second wife.
Hide Caption
12 of 12
01 TBT William Hope ghost photos RESTRICTED02 TBT William Hope ghost photos RESTRICTED03 TBT William Hope ghost photos RESTRICTED04 TBT William Hope ghost photos RESTRICTED05 TBT William Hope ghost photos RESTRICTED06 TBT William Hope ghost photos RESTRICTED07 TBT William Hope ghost photos RESTRICTED08 TBT William Hope ghost photos RESTRICTED09 TBT William Hope ghost photos RESTRICTED10 TBT William Hope ghost photos RESTRICTED11 TBT William Hope ghost photos RESTRICTED12 TBT William Hope ghost photos RESTRICTED
Fascinated by the nameless subjects portrayed in his images, Long reimagines the photos by adding her own, colorful touches using software such as Lightroom and Photoshop. Long elaborates on her creative process in the gallery above, where the original and edited images appear side by side.
    Check out the gallery above for a closer look at the series.